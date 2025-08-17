A Call to Violence: Dem Eric Swalwell Threatens to Bury Republicans Below the Capitol Over Redistricting

‘We’re going to bury them below the Capitol!’ - Eric Swalwell

The Democrat Party keeps upping its violent rhetoric towards the Republican Party. The Democrats are out of ideas, so threats and violence are all they have to offer. Eric Swalwell is the latest Democrat to hurl arguably deadly threats towards Republicans because his party is not getting its way.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

"When they go low, we're going to bury them below the Capitol. That's what we're going to do, because this is about protecting democracy," @RepSwalwell tells me on California's redistricting efforts. pic.twitter.com/51w3xfx6Ir — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 16, 2025

Only in America can you have an affair with a literal spy, lie through your teeth, and crap yourself on live TV, and still get a spot on a fake news show. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 16, 2025

He’s a prolific liar — UpEndItAll 🍊🍊🍊 (@upenditall) August 17, 2025

It’s a tie between him and Adam Schiff as to which is the least credible Democrat.

One poster is calling for Swalwell to be kicked out of Congress or at least censured. Here’s the isolated clip. See if you agree if it amounts to expulsion-worthy. (WATCH)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is now openly calling for violence against Republicans.



He says he wants to “bury them below the Capitol.”



This ridiculous rhetoric is completely unacceptable. Swalwell needs to be censured and expelled from Congress.



Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/ZGdA4dL7gb — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 16, 2025

I am so sick of these f… people they don't hear Republicans talking like this. It must stop!! Free speech is one thing but calling for violence is something totally different. — TMConway (@tmconway_1) August 17, 2025

How many people do you plan on burying under the Capitol? Crazy how unprofessional and psychotic these public figures are allowed to be! — Carlo$ (@psuudo) August 17, 2025

Democrats and their violent threats are exhausting.

The reason Democrats are referencing violence is that the victories for President Donald Trump and America keep stacking up. It’s an act of desperation.

Swalwell and his kind simply cannot stand We The People are winning on every front. He hates normals. Thinks he is superior. Border closed. Illegals, gone. Economic investment soaring. Criminal government types on the ropes. Peace within our grasp.He hates America winning. What a miserable life he must lead. Why is he on Homeland Security? He screwed a spy! — Blue Finger Farms Publishing (@BFFPublishing) August 17, 2025

Didn’t remember Swalwell or democrats calling for 25th Amendment against Biden in spite of his cognitive decline! Instead they defended him and allowed him to continue endangering our country. And let’s not forget his relationship with his Chinese mistress. — Richard Long (@RTLong46) August 17, 2025

That’s (D)ifferent!

Commenters have some suggestions for Swalwell if he truly wants to embrace democracy instead of his party’s bloodlust for permanent power.

Democracy would be giving Republicans a say in CA government since they compromise more than 35% of CA’s voting population. — GlammaSooz (@GlammaSooz) August 17, 2025

The “protecting democracy” bit is a blatant lie for politicians who simultaneously outlaw voter ID while encouraging mass, illegal immigration. Slimey Eric Swalwell - that you believe Americans are this stupid is all the more reason you have no business representing them.… — State Spirit (@statespirit) August 16, 2025

This is about one thing... Their goal is to impeach Trump 12 more times.

If Dems get house majority, there will be non-stop impeachment hearings for all kinds of made-up garbage. — Michael Bozeman (@mdboze2) August 16, 2025

Yes. If the Democrats win the House and Senate, you can bet every penny to your name that they will not hesitate to draft articles of impeachment for Trump. Democrats can't wait to kill democracy and bury it under the Capitol.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

