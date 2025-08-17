A Call to Violence: Dem Eric Swalwell Threatens to Bury Republicans Below the Capitol Over Redistricting

Scott Jennings: Rich, Liberal Elites are Steering the National Dem Party To Zohran...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on August 17, 2025

‘We’re going to bury them below the Capitol!’ - Eric Swalwell

The Democrat Party keeps upping its violent rhetoric towards the Republican Party. The Democrats are out of ideas, so threats and violence are all they have to offer. Eric Swalwell is the latest Democrat to hurl arguably deadly threats towards Republicans because his party is not getting its way.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

It’s a tie between him and Adam Schiff as to which is the least credible Democrat.

One poster is calling for Swalwell to be kicked out of Congress or at least censured. Here’s the isolated clip. See if you agree if it amounts to expulsion-worthy. (WATCH)

I am so sick of these f… people they don't hear Republicans talking like this. It must stop!! Free speech is one thing but calling for violence is something totally different.

— TMConway (@tmconway_1) August 17, 2025

Democrats and their violent threats are exhausting.

The reason Democrats are referencing violence is that the victories for President Donald Trump and America keep stacking up. It’s an act of desperation.

Swalwell and his kind simply cannot stand We The People are winning on every front. He hates normals. Thinks he is superior.  Border closed. Illegals, gone. Economic investment soaring. Criminal government types on the ropes. Peace within our grasp.He hates America winning. What a miserable life he must lead. Why is he on Homeland Security? He screwed a spy!

— Blue Finger Farms Publishing (@BFFPublishing) August 17, 2025

Didn’t remember Swalwell or democrats calling for 25th Amendment against Biden in spite of his cognitive decline! Instead they defended him and allowed him to continue endangering our country. And let’s not forget his relationship with his Chinese mistress.

— Richard Long (@RTLong46) August 17, 2025

That’s (D)ifferent!

Commenters have some suggestions for Swalwell if he truly wants to embrace democracy instead of his party’s bloodlust for permanent power.

Yes. If the Democrats win the House and Senate, you can bet every penny to your name that they will not hesitate to draft articles of impeachment for Trump. Democrats can't wait to kill democracy and bury it under the Capitol.

