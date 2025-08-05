Running Scared: Jasmine Crockett Promises 'Beatdown' While Laughably Claiming Dems Are the 'Nice Guys'

As you're already aware, Texas Democrats have fled democracy because they know they will lose a vote on redrawing U.S. congressional districts in the Lone Star State. Calling it 'gerrymandering,' they hypocritically hopped a plane to Illinois, which is one of the worst states for Democrat Party gerrymandering. Hating billionaires, they rushed to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who put them all up in one of his luxury hotels. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the vacationing Dems are facing arrest.

That's got Jasmine Crockett being dumber than ever and promising to throw fists. (WATCH)

Crockett: “Not only are we gonna punch back, but we about to beat you down."



*applause* pic.twitter.com/ExnDTj2WWk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

Idiocracy, that's what I expect from Democrats! — Deena Yates (@DeenaYa93110591) August 5, 2025

They’re not putting their brightest members forward.

This is just the latest absurd thing Democrats did on Monday. Earlier in the day, Elizabeth Warren had a powwow with Zohran Mamdani, where she endorsed him and Democratic Socialism. They're trying to out crazy each other.

The future of the Democrat party is bright!



Keep it up guys!! — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 5, 2025

I still say add Jazzy to this pair and send em on the road pic.twitter.com/DtTNT4KxSQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

Driving Miss Daisy Off A Cliff: The Muhammad Tales — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) August 5, 2025

Say it Liz! “I am a communist”



Just get it out of your system… You will feel so much better! — Marc Josepi News (@markjos05095724) August 5, 2025

Many Democrats cannot wait to go full communist.

Commenters say Crockett knows what she’s doing by inciting violence.

More violent rhetoric. Remember this. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) August 5, 2025

It’s their default state. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

Inciting violence, huh? I think that is a bad idea. — Georgia Baroness (@gbaroness) August 5, 2025

Nothing but violence from the Left, sadly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 5, 2025

Violent rhetoric aside: They are going to lose. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

It seems pretty inevitable, but Democrats rarely miss a chance to look insane while pretending to play the victim.

Posters couldn’t stop laughing at Crockett insisting the Dems have a history of being the 'nice guys'

"They expect the Democrats to be the nice guys that we are."

Nobody has said that for years. LMAO — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) August 5, 2025

“The nice guys that we are” she’s a pathological liar. — 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎 (@BlazingScot) August 5, 2025

The nice guys of the Russia hoax, impeachments, indictments and assassination attempts — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2025

Even before President Donald Trump, no sane person has ever accused the Democrat Party of being nice. Being mean and underhanded has always been their brand.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

