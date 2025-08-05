VIP
Ring in the Ewwww! Leftist Doesn’t Understand Why Conservatives Are Put-Off by Her...
Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alca...
What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer...
VIP
Liberal Woman Warns MAGA Wives That Their Men Have a Fetish for Powerful...
Texas House Dem Responds to Gov. Abbott's Threat: 'He's Making Up Some S**t,...
Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter...
Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Irish President Calls for Military Intervention in Israel, Also Hearts, Moons, Stars and...
DAYUM, Girl! J.K. Rowling ENDS Trans Activist India Willoughby With Biting Birthday Retort
Houston Chronicle Backs House Dems Fleeing, Asks 'How Many Children Must Die'
Texas State Rep. Posts Cringeworthy 'We're Going to Hurt Some People' Lip Sync
Comedian Alex Stein Crashes Live News Feed Chanting 'MSNBC Sucks'
This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting
VIP
Born in 2025, Conceived in ’94: The 30-Year-Old Baby Shaking Up Ethics

Running Scared: Jasmine Crockett Promises 'Beatdown' While Laughably Claiming Dems Are the 'Nice Guys'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:24 AM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As you're already aware, Texas Democrats have fled democracy because they know they will lose a vote on redrawing U.S. congressional districts in the Lone Star State. Calling it 'gerrymandering,' they hypocritically hopped a plane to Illinois, which is one of the worst states for Democrat Party gerrymandering. Hating billionaires, they rushed to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who put them all up in one of his luxury hotels. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the vacationing Dems are facing arrest.

Advertisement

That's got Jasmine Crockett being dumber than ever and promising to throw fists. (WATCH)

They’re not putting their brightest members forward.

This is just the latest absurd thing Democrats did on Monday. Earlier in the day, Elizabeth Warren had a powwow with Zohran Mamdani, where she endorsed him and Democratic Socialism. They're trying to out crazy each other.

Many Democrats cannot wait to go full communist.

Commenters say Crockett knows what she’s doing by inciting violence.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It seems pretty inevitable, but Democrats rarely miss a chance to look insane while pretending to play the victim.

Posters couldn’t stop laughing at Crockett insisting the Dems have a history of being the 'nice guys'

Even before President Donald Trump, no sane person has ever accused the Democrat Party of being nice. Being mean and underhanded has always been their brand.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN JASMINE CROCKETT TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Dictatorship! Maddow’s Manic Monday Meltdown Over Illegal Alien Arrests and Alligator Alcatraz Is a Crock
Warren Squire
What Are the Odds: Cincinnati Journo Just HAPPENS to Find PRISTINE KKK Flyer While Out for a Walk
Amy Curtis
Jealous Much? Rachel Bitecofer Has the AUDACITY to Call Sydney Sweeney a 'Butter Face'
Amy Curtis
'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement