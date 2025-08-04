Gov. JB Pritzker Says He’ll Protect Fleeing Texas Dems From Arrest

Just a couple of hours ago, the Texas State House of Representatives moved to issue arrest warrants for the Democratic representatives who had fled to Illinois, the most ridiculously gerrymandered state, to deny a quorum so the House could vote on a redistricting plan that the Democrats know they're going to lose.

🚨Texas House passes a motion to issue ARREST WARRANTS for the Democrats who fled to Illinois!



GAME ON. pic.twitter.com/0IHqWSBBS6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

It sounds like Gov. Greg Abbott's threat to vacate their seats if they weren't in them by 3 p.m. Monday has been pushed back by the House until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They found open arms in Chicago, where Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised to protect them from arrest, as if they were illegal aliens or something.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says Texas Democrats who fled state will be protected amid arrest threats https://t.co/X7WffCeSZq — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2025

The Hill reports:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said Sunday that his state would protect Texas Democrats who fled to the Prairie State over GOP efforts to redraw the Lone Star State’s congressional maps. “They’re here in Illinois. We’re going to do everything we can to protect every single one of them and make sure that — ’cause we know they’re doing the right thing, we know that they’re following the law,” Pritzker told reporters at a press conference Sunday night held alongside the Texas state lawmakers.

As The Hill mentioned, Pritzker hosted the errant Democrats at a press conference Sunday night, where they declared this was not a game.

Texas Democrats who fled to Illinois: We're not here to play political games. We're here to demand an end to this corrupt process...We asked them to stop attacking Texas communities. pic.twitter.com/eOxNbadn2r — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 4, 2025

Why thwart their desire to get arrested? — Sue (@SusanK1717) August 4, 2025

They can stay as long as they want. They will be fired by the Attorney General of Texas. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 4, 2025

Illinois is controlled by cartel criminals — Dennis Peterson (@Dpete9Peterson) August 4, 2025

Who is bankrolling this stunt? — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) August 4, 2025

Who funded their private jet and hotel expenses? Seems Texas Democrats may have an ethical dilemma here, as Gov. Abbott is considering bribery charges. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 4, 2025

Illinois can keep them all there, permanently. — John Wellington (@HectorOrti46176) August 4, 2025

There’s a whole lot of illegals being protected in Illinois now days 🤔 — Rick Howard (@rickhoward25) August 4, 2025

Abbott will vacate their seats and those cowards can stay in Illinois for as long as they like. — JC (@cubanrican71) August 4, 2025

Illinois is now a sanctuary for Democrats who don't want to work. I expect them to have 150 million new citizens by Wednesday. — Blank (@pillstwit) August 4, 2025

What’s he going to protect them with a blanket of fat? He has no jurisdiction in Texas and if they vacate great we will fill their seats with conservatives. The fact these people think their actions are supported by an American majority is delusional and stupid. — Urban Cockroach Media (@ajn1130) August 4, 2025

Texas House Democrats pulled the same stunt in 2021, fleeing to Washington, D.C., and we all know how well that turned out for them.

