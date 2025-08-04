Texas State Rep. Posts Cringeworthy 'We're Going to Hurt Some People' Lip Sync
Comedian Alex Stein Crashes Live News Feed Chanting 'MSNBC Sucks'
This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting
VIP
Born in 2025, Conceived in ’94: The 30-Year-Old Baby Shaking Up Ethics
AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges...
VIP
A Dream Ticket: Charlamagne Tha God Has Excellent Advice for the Democrats in...
Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler
Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy
Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
VIP
Democrats Despise Democracy
Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll...
Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums
Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison...
Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News'...

Gov. JB Pritzker Says He’ll Protect Fleeing Texas Dems From Arrest

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on August 04, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

Just a couple of hours ago, the Texas State House of Representatives moved to issue arrest warrants for the Democratic representatives who had fled to Illinois, the most ridiculously gerrymandered state, to deny a quorum so the House could vote on a redistricting plan that the Democrats know they're going to lose.

Advertisement

It sounds like Gov. Greg Abbott's threat to vacate their seats if they weren't in them by 3 p.m. Monday has been pushed back by the House until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They found open arms in Chicago, where Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised to protect them from arrest, as if they were illegal aliens or something.

The Hill reports:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) said Sunday that his state would protect Texas Democrats who fled to the Prairie State over GOP efforts to redraw the Lone Star State’s congressional maps.

“They’re here in Illinois. We’re going to do everything we can to protect every single one of them and make sure that — ’cause we know they’re doing the right thing, we know that they’re following the law,” Pritzker told reporters at a press conference Sunday night held alongside the Texas state lawmakers.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

As The Hill mentioned, Pritzker hosted the errant Democrats at a press conference Sunday night, where they declared this was not a game.

Advertisement

Texas House Democrats pulled the same stunt in 2021, fleeing to Washington, D.C., and we all know how well that turned out for them.

***

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GREG ABBOTT HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JB PRITZKER TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Comedian Alex Stein Crashes Live News Feed Chanting 'MSNBC Sucks'
Brett T.
This ... Is ...SICK! Jim Acosta 'Interviews' Dead Student From Parkland School Shooting
Grateful Calvin
AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges All the Disclosure
justmindy
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement