Texas State Rep. Posts Cringeworthy 'We're Going to Hurt Some People' Lip Sync

Texas House Democrats' fleeing the state to deny Republicans a quorum to pass redistricting legislation has really brought out the crazy. As we reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted a TikTok video in which she said Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton were just trying to be Trump 2.0, aka "the orange orangutan" and "Temu Hiter."

Abbott has threatened to vacate their seats if they don't return and do their jobs, but they're keeping very busy in Illinois, giving press conferences with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who says he'll grant them sanctuary just as if they were illegal aliens.

So what are Texas Democrats doing if not their jobs? State Rep. Linda Garcia put together a cringeworthy TikTok video with the caption, "We left the state to protect democracy — but we can't do this alone. We need help getting the word out." Trust us, the word is already out, and what you're doing is subverting democracy.

Worse yet, Garcia dressed up in sunglasses and a black hoodie with a "Make Public Schools Great Again" hat (at least acknowledging that they're not great now) and lip synced to some dialogue from the 2010 Ben Affleck movie "The Town."

Texas State Rep. Linda Garcia (D) makes a video lip-syncing "We're going to hurt some people" after fleeing the state to avoid voting



Democrats AGAIN inciting violence.



They know exactly what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/jBdByfAZoo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2025

And we're supposed to take these people seriously?

Is that... the unibomber? — ag (@_AvalleyG_) August 4, 2025

When you think they can't be more cringe... ta-da! — gertrude phillips (@cuddlesmickyeti) August 4, 2025

Arrest them all. — John Galt (@JimFurlong_cdn) August 4, 2025

Where did all of the adults go? — Lin Costco 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@llandyp52) August 4, 2025

As far as I am concerned they didn't show up for work, so that by default means they quit and no need to fire them. — Antalicus (@AntalicusTV) August 4, 2025

I can't wait to see what happens. — Jeni Peni (@jenipenihere) August 4, 2025

Unibomber vibes. WTF? — MsMac (@MsMacAttack321) August 4, 2025

What a thug she is. — BLS (@ColoradoBetsi) August 4, 2025

So gangsta.

She has a warrant out for her arrest now, she shouldn't be adding to any charges for her own sake. — Play Nice (@RGman66) August 4, 2025

Embarrassing that these are actual members of Congress. — Bstreier (@bstreier) August 4, 2025

It really is.

