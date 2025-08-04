Texas State Rep. Posts Cringeworthy 'We're Going to Hurt Some People' Lip Sync

Congresswoman Reportedly Tells Audience She's 'A Proud Guatemalan Before I'm an American'
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on August 04, 2025
Meme

Texas House Democrats' fleeing the state to deny Republicans a quorum to pass redistricting legislation has really brought out the crazy. As we reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted a TikTok video in which she said Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton were just trying to be Trump 2.0, aka "the orange orangutan" and "Temu Hiter."

Abbott has threatened to vacate their seats if they don't return and do their jobs, but they're keeping very busy in Illinois, giving press conferences with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who says he'll grant them sanctuary just as if they were illegal aliens.

So what are Texas Democrats doing if not their jobs? State Rep. Linda Garcia put together a cringeworthy TikTok video with the caption, "We left the state to protect democracy — but we can't do this alone. We need help getting the word out." Trust us, the word is already out, and what you're doing is subverting democracy.

Worse yet, Garcia dressed up in sunglasses and a black hoodie with a "Make Public Schools Great Again" hat (at least acknowledging that they're not great now) and lip synced to some dialogue from the 2010 Ben Affleck movie "The Town."

And we're supposed to take these people seriously?

So gangsta.

It really is.

***

