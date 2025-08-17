Just One More Thing: Ed Martin Seen Snooping Around Letitia James’ Brooklyn Home Like TV’s Columbo

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:52 AM on August 17, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has tasked Ed Martin to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud. Martin was recently spotted outside her home in New York City, where he caught the attention of one of the activist AG’s neighbors.

Martin’s wearing a familiar-looking raincoat. (WATCH)

We all hope that’s true.

Commenters want to know why the nosy woman in the video thinks she’s queen of the block.

Yes, just checking out the lovely building to see if it has a stoop. Hilarious!

Many commenters couldn’t help but make a comparison between Martin and the late actor Peter Falk’s ‘Columbo.’ (WATCH)

That’s for sure.

Posters have high hopes for Martin and his investigation and hope it leads to indictments and beyond.

She planted the seeds of her own destruction.

Commenters want justice to be swift and decisive. Posters are visualizing it.

After everything she has done to President Donald Trump, we would love to see her behind the bars she tried (and failed) to put him behind.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings.

