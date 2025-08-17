Just One More Thing: Ed Martin Seen Snooping Around Letitia James’ Brooklyn Home Like TV’s Columbo

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has tasked Ed Martin to investigate New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud. Martin was recently spotted outside her home in New York City, where he caught the attention of one of the activist AG’s neighbors.

Martin’s wearing a familiar-looking raincoat. (WATCH)

🚨 NEW: Ed Martin, the special prosecutor investigating Letitia James for mortgage fraud, has been SPOTTED outside her home in NYC



The walls are closing in on Big Tish 🤣



I can’t WAIT to see this mugshot. Ed Martin won’t stop until she’s behind bars.



h/t @mirandadevine pic.twitter.com/wa3widyV7h — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 16, 2025

We all hope that’s true.

Commenters want to know why the nosy woman in the video thinks she’s queen of the block.

It’s a public sidewalk and this woman is freaking out on them. Hilarious. It’s also NYC. The walls are flowing in on the Left and they’re losing control. That’s why they’re freaking out like this.



Ed Martin is a hero. God speed. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 16, 2025

It’s none of her business what they are doing. — Sandra Jackson-Carter (@Presley6228) August 16, 2025

What was he looking for? That's all I would like to know. Plus it's not that lady's problem. Does she think they are reporters. — ☀️AZMama (@AZMama215) August 16, 2025

Personally examining the building to confirm number of units. She's being investigated for mortgage fraud. — Marg Verite (@pegchandler) August 16, 2025

Yes, just checking out the lovely building to see if it has a stoop. Hilarious!

Many commenters couldn’t help but make a comparison between Martin and the late actor Peter Falk’s ‘Columbo.’ (WATCH)

He’s even got HIS COLUMBO JACKET so we know he’s NOT PLAYING GAMES.

“Just one last thing Tish” pic.twitter.com/rSfqkUproE — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) August 16, 2025

Thinking the same and was watching Columbo today. 🤣🤣🤣 — TavRolls (@sscorpio15) August 16, 2025

Never a good sign when Columbo shows up at your door. pic.twitter.com/stQzSjbUr1 — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) August 16, 2025

That’s for sure.

Posters have high hopes for Martin and his investigation and hope it leads to indictments and beyond.

This will make me fckn very happy when she gets served a taste of her own medicine!! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) August 16, 2025

😁 oh not only you Hunter, but me and many more, at least 77,000,000 of us 😁 — 🇺🇸MAGArific🇺🇸Kwasny🇺🇸 (@kwasny007) August 16, 2025

It will be party worthy — Troll the Left (@leftisttears42) August 16, 2025

She’s reaping what she sowed! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 16, 2025

She planted the seeds of her own destruction.

Commenters want justice to be swift and decisive. Posters are visualizing it.

You smell something??? I smell Tuna Fish Tish!!!😆 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) August 16, 2025

Tish needs to be in prison. — 615 Steveo (@SteveoJujitsu) August 16, 2025

Big Tish’s time is almost up! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RoQExO3xuu — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) August 16, 2025

Big Tish is done! — Sally Sanders (@SandersSal17566) August 16, 2025

After everything she has done to President Donald Trump, we would love to see her behind the bars she tried (and failed) to put him behind.

