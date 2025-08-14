Where in the World is Adam Schiff-Diego? Dem’s Unusual Absence from Cable News Sparks Rumors Galore

If you watched any cable news in the last few days, you probably noticed there’s less ridiculous Schiff than you’re used to. Typically, Democrat Adam Schiff is all over MSNBC and other Dem-friendly outlets.

The absence of the California Senator on the airwaves has X users asking, ‘Where is Adam Schiff?’ (READ)

Adam Schiff is noticeably absent from his usual MSNBC rounds. Normally can’t keep him off the air. Probably nothing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

A real head scratcher — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

Wait, is there something going on in D.C.?

Posters say Schiff is probably just a little under the weather.

He's been feeling a little sickly the past couple days 😂😂😂 — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) August 14, 2025

Probably has the sniffles. I’m sure he’ll be back next week. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 14, 2025

Hope so. Can’t wait. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

We know there are some questions about his mortgage and some Russian Collusion hoax leaks he’s allegedly behind.

Some think he’s trying to buy a one-way ticket somewhere. Now, why would he do that? Oh yeah, that stuff we just mentioned.

I think Adam is frantically searching for a non-extradition country at this time… pic.twitter.com/QXKjYj57YE — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) August 14, 2025

I hear Somalia is nice this time of year — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

I think Guatemala is taking people. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) August 14, 2025

Schiff probably knows Spanish, so that would be a good fit.

Others say he’s getting ready for a significant court battle.

He's preparing his testimony for the most significant legal battle of the century.



All lawyers advise their clients to keep public appearances to a bare minimum, in this context. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 14, 2025

Brennan was on again last night with his fellow Obama alum Psaki, but the segment was about how Trump was about to cave to Putin in Alaska — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

They have the right to remain silent 😅 But some of these guys just can't help themselves — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 14, 2025

I wonder if his lawyer finally told him to stop talking. Can we be so lucky? — Ida (@HeidiSnow381) August 14, 2025

Brennan doesn’t know when to shut up. Schiff knows it’s best to keep a low profile right now.

Here are some other possibilities.

Yeah, he's probably just running errands. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) August 14, 2025

Catching up on some laundry — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 14, 2025

Maybe his big balloon head finally floated him away — Joshua Engelmann (@JoshuaEngelman3) August 14, 2025

He’s probably shopping and looking for things that match orange — Matthew Blaylock (@Matthew10012914) August 14, 2025

His last tweet was "non-extradition countries" but I think he confused Twitter and Google again. — MrNiceguy (@CasualmafqckJoe) August 14, 2025

We hate when that happens!

We thought he was somewhere getting completely Schiff-faced, but we were finally able to locate him.

California Senator Adam Schiff toured the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank Wednesday to highlight the impact of the Big Beautiful Bill which was signed earlier this year.https://t.co/6cSz0ykE8R — KUSI News (@KUSINews) August 14, 2025

Schiff is somewhere far away from the cameras of national and cable news. We do appreciate a short break from Schiff’s regular stream of lies. Let’s hope it lasts.

