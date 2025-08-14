Where in the World is Adam Schiff-Diego? Dem’s Unusual Absence from Cable News Sparks Rumors Galore

Nova Scotia’s $25,000 Forest Fines: Punishing Nature Walks in the Woods While Arsonists...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:50 AM on August 14, 2025

If you watched any cable news in the last few days, you probably noticed there’s less ridiculous Schiff than you’re used to. Typically, Democrat Adam Schiff is all over MSNBC and other Dem-friendly outlets. 

The absence of the California Senator on the airwaves has X users asking, ‘Where is Adam Schiff?’ (READ)

Wait, is there something going on in D.C.?

Posters say Schiff is probably just a little under the weather.

We know there are some questions about his mortgage and some Russian Collusion hoax leaks he’s allegedly behind.

Some think he’s trying to buy a one-way ticket somewhere. Now, why would he do that? Oh yeah, that stuff we just mentioned.

Schiff probably knows Spanish, so that would be a good fit.

Others say he’s getting ready for a significant court battle.

Brennan doesn’t know when to shut up. Schiff knows it’s best to keep a low profile right now.

Here are some other possibilities.

We hate when that happens!

We thought he was somewhere getting completely Schiff-faced, but we were finally able to locate him.

Schiff is somewhere far away from the cameras of national and cable news. We do appreciate a short break from Schiff’s regular stream of lies. Let’s hope it lasts.

