Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in Russian Collusion Hoax

FBI Director Kash Patel declassified Democrat whistleblower testimony that he says shows Democrat Adam Schiff facilitated the leaking of classified info to hurt President Donald Trump. It was all part of the Russian Collusion hoax to derail Trump’s first term in office.

Advertisement

Sean Hannity covered the breaking story on his Fox News show Monday night. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat whistleblower reveals Adam Schiff PERSONALLY APPROVED leaking Russia Collusion hoax documents to the media to smear Donald Trump



Schiff needs to be locked up NOW!



Every day he walks free is an INJUSTICE! pic.twitter.com/jJTnwJTkBH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 12, 2025

We found it. We declassified it.



Now Congress can see how classified info was leaked to shape political narratives - and decide if our institutions were weaponized against the American people. pic.twitter.com/PCpLFLuPmI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 12, 2025

If this kind of evidence were available against any Republican, Schiff would be calling for their immediate resignation. — KeithH (@kch50014) August 12, 2025

Schiff doesn't have the authority to leak classified information.

That is a federal crime that should land him in Club Fed. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) August 12, 2025

That’s the hope!

Commenters are excited over the possibility that we may finally see indictments and perp walks for those involved in the Russian Collusion hoax.

I can’t wait for arrests to be made. These people need examples made of them so that nobody (regardless of party) ever tries to do this crap ever again. — Richard Moreland (@rhmoreland) August 12, 2025

Americans want PERP WALKS. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 12, 2025

Yes we do! — EYES WIDE OPEN (@BABYBOOMEREWO) August 12, 2025

First step, indictments. Perp walks would be a bonus. — Debbie M (@oldyfan2012) August 12, 2025

Yes, we must secure indictments first.

Posters are still shocked by the audacity of Schiff and his fellow Democrat Party scum who rushed to lie to the public over a made-up controversy.

And then got in front of the camera and said they had a smoking gun.



Criminal. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 12, 2025

He is protected for anything he has from the house floor. Period sadly. Which is why he always appeared on the house floor to lie on TV. — Adam Provenzano (@provenzano_adam) August 12, 2025

But what he did behind closed doors might be his undoing. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 12, 2025

If you turn everything they say the other way around...you find some truth.. — Poppi Starr (@popstarr65) August 12, 2025

The Democrats are the party of projection. Whatever they’re accusing others of, they are surely committing themselves. We hope the wheels of justice are swift, but we won’t celebrate until Schiff and his partners in slime are behind bars in matching orange jumpsuits.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.