Dem Whistleblower: Adam Schiff Okayed Leaking of Classified Info to Smear Trump in Russian Collusion Hoax

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on August 11, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel declassified Democrat whistleblower testimony that he says shows Democrat Adam Schiff facilitated the leaking of classified info to hurt President Donald Trump. It was all part of the Russian Collusion hoax to derail Trump’s first term in office.

Sean Hannity covered the breaking story on his Fox News show Monday night. (WATCH)

That’s the hope!

Commenters are excited over the possibility that we may finally see indictments and perp walks for those involved in the Russian Collusion hoax.

Yes, we must secure indictments first.

Posters are still shocked by the audacity of Schiff and his fellow Democrat Party scum who rushed to lie to the public over a made-up controversy.

The Democrats are the party of projection. Whatever they’re accusing others of, they are surely committing themselves. We hope the wheels of justice are swift, but we won’t celebrate until Schiff and his partners in slime are behind bars in matching orange jumpsuits.

