Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Dems Opposing Safer Streets in D.C. Are Acting Like Idiots

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is making sure CNN’s handful of viewers nightside and dayside know it’s incredibly student for Democrats to oppose safer streets in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, he brought the message to Jake Tapper’s show, where he laid it all out again.

@ScottJenningsKY nails Democrats to the wall for opposing safer streets in DC:

“They’re acting like IDIOTS."

"Democrats don't know what to do with themselves. Every time Donald Trump tries to do something, they reflexively feel the need to oppose it without thinking through the political implications for themselves."

"The city is crime-ridden. I saw a guy get murdered in Union Station in February. It's four in the afternoon. I saw the body hit the floor."

Democrats have once again boxed themselves into taking the wrong side of an issue — this time defending violent crime rates in DC.

CNN doesn’t deserve Jennings and his common sense. (WATCH)

I’m afraid I disagree strongly with Scott this time.



They are not acting. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) August 13, 2025

They are not acting. They are idiots. — 🌞🌻MADELEINE🇺🇸 (@madd61980) August 13, 2025

Jennings is too nice to just come out and say it. But, yes, Democrats are idiots.

Posters say Democrats are so focused on opposing President Donald Trump’s every move that they don’t consider the implications of those rash and often illogical decisions.

The democrats really don’t think first, they’re so reactionary & emotion driven. Excellent segment Scott 🙌🏻 — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) August 13, 2025

They've also decided that it's racist to provide public safety to black people. (Who want it more than they could imagine.) — ImpartiallySnide (@OnlyMalarkey) August 13, 2025

I have lib friends in D.C. who used to complain constantly about crime. Now it’s the safest city in America, and always has been. — Nick Jenkins (@NickBJenkins) August 13, 2025

Jennings is giving Democrats valuable advice here. But they’re too gone to take it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 13, 2025

Democrats are not going to do anything that puts them on the same page as Trump. You can give them advice or point out how they are wrong in great detail, but their hatred of Trump is above all, and it is unwavering.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

