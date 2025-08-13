S.E. Cupp: Dems Need to Put Away Their Graphs and Charts and Stop...
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Dems Opposing Safer Streets in D.C. Are Acting Like Idiots

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on August 13, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings is making sure CNN’s handful of viewers nightside and dayside know it’s incredibly student for Democrats to oppose safer streets in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, he brought the message to Jake Tapper’s show, where he laid it all out again.

Start here. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY nails Democrats to the wall for opposing safer streets in DC:
“They’re acting like IDIOTS."
"Democrats don't know what to do with themselves. Every time Donald Trump tries to do something, they reflexively feel the need to oppose it without thinking through the political implications for themselves."
"The city is crime-ridden. I saw a guy get murdered in Union Station in February. It's four in the afternoon. I saw the body hit the floor."
Democrats have once again boxed themselves into taking the wrong side of an issue — this time defending violent crime rates in DC.

CNN doesn’t deserve Jennings and his common sense. (WATCH)

Jennings is too nice to just come out and say it. But, yes, Democrats are idiots.

Posters say Democrats are so focused on opposing President Donald Trump’s every move that they don’t consider the implications of those rash and often illogical decisions.

Democrats are not going to do anything that puts them on the same page as Trump. You can give them advice or point out how they are wrong in great detail, but their hatred of Trump is above all, and it is unwavering.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

