Beto O’Rourke Says Only Democrats Are Real Texans as Redistricting Loss Looms in the Deep Red State

The Democrats recently unleashed human cicada Beto O’Rourke on the nation’s airwaves and backroads to make noise and annoy people before disappearing for another few years. But before he goes, he got in a jab at Texans. You see, O’Rourke believes only Democrats are 'the real people of Texas.' He also spouted some nonsense about Democrats winning the Texas redistricting vote. Sure, cicada-man!

Here he is chirping on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Beto says TX Democrats — “the real people of Texas” — will win redistricting fight. pic.twitter.com/SVGBhp9uzK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

Dems: I believe in democracy & constitution. Except when I don’t get what I want. — Taco Breath (@troubadour210) August 13, 2025

Isn't this dehumanizing rhetoric? — John in the Woods (@jswriter65) August 13, 2025

Sounds like it to us.

O’Rourke’s comments come as Texas Democrats escape from democracy is coming to an end. On Tuesday, it was reported that the fleeing Dems are coming back to Texas to grab their paychecks and finally vote on redistricting.

The Democrats literally just caved. It's over — Joshua Engelmann (@JoshuaEngelman3) August 13, 2025

I'm a "real person of Texas." The state legislature reflects MY vote, MY hard work to elect great people. Republicans are the majority in both chambers, own the Governor's mansion. O'Rourke has been rejected over and over for statewide office. Suck it Beto. You speak for no one. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 13, 2025

Sorry, O’Rourke maintains you’re not a real Texan unless you vote Democrat.

One poster says Dems foisting O’Rourke back on Texas voters ranks as worse than their Illinois vacation to avoid doing their jobs.

I’m more p’od at the Texas dems for bringing this guy back to the limelight, than I am about their obstruction. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 13, 2025

Yeah. I live in his former district and as much as I don’t want him back here, that’s preferable to having him all over the place again. — David Flosi (@DLFlosi) August 13, 2025

It's a good thing. It means they have literally nothing and nobody. — Irwin M. Fletcher (@slamthehamsam) August 13, 2025

This is his audition. They’re desperate for somebody to stand out and be their leader. Beta isn’t it. 🙄 — SK (@SteCK1878) August 13, 2025

The Democrats’ bench is so thin that they had no choice but to call up O’Rourke for help. 'Unleash the cicada!'

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

He always picks a losing battle.. Good thing he's not in charge of anything.. — Thomas O'Connor '62 baby, #GodBlessAmerica 🇺🇲 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) August 13, 2025

With that kind of projection he should work in a movie theater. — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) August 13, 2025

He is a successful grifter that never gives up in the script that works on his people. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) August 13, 2025

Why is Beta here always having a spasm?



Is he trying to replicate Gavin Newscum? — Isaac (@IcedViews) August 13, 2025

Does Beto look/sound like he wins anything? — Ted Kowalski (@ATedK) August 13, 2025

🤣 Nope. They're gonna lose just like this loser has so many times. — kdeanc 🇺🇲 (@kdeanc) August 13, 2025

It’s fitting that Democrats chose O’Rourke as their spokesperson since his extensive experience at losing means he’s best equipped to handle yet another humiliating loss. The losses just roll off him at this point.

