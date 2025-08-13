Beto O’Rourke Says Only Democrats Are Real Texans as Redistricting Loss Looms in the Deep Red State

Rep. Eric Swalwell Points to Example of DC Crime (That Dems Say Is...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 AM on August 13, 2025
AP Photo/LM Otero

The Democrats recently unleashed human cicada Beto O’Rourke on the nation’s airwaves and backroads to make noise and annoy people before disappearing for another few years. But before he goes, he got in a jab at Texans. You see, O’Rourke believes only Democrats are 'the real people of Texas.' He also spouted some nonsense about Democrats winning the Texas redistricting vote. Sure, cicada-man!

Here he is chirping on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Sounds like it to us.

O’Rourke’s comments come as Texas Democrats escape from democracy is coming to an end. On Tuesday, it was reported that the fleeing Dems are coming back to Texas to grab their paychecks and finally vote on redistricting.

Sorry, O’Rourke maintains you’re not a real Texan unless you vote Democrat.

One poster says Dems foisting O’Rourke back on Texas voters ranks as worse than their Illinois vacation to avoid doing their jobs.

The Democrats’ bench is so thin that they had no choice but to call up O’Rourke for help. 'Unleash the cicada!'

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

It’s fitting that Democrats chose O’Rourke as their spokesperson since his extensive experience at losing means he’s best equipped to handle yet another humiliating loss. The losses just roll off him at this point.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING GREG ABBOTT GUN CONTROL REPUBLICAN PARTY

