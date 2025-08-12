Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
Texas Dems Crumple and Will Return to Lone Star State this Weekend to Face Redistricting Vote Loss

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:45 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Black

Texas Democrats are calling their let’s-skip-town political stunt a success, but we know better. The Democrats who fled democracy to vacation in Illinois at one of Governor JB Pritzker’s hotels in a feeble attempt to avoid a redistricting vote are reportedly flying back to the Lone Star State this weekend. The Texas Senate passed a redistricting map that creates five districts for Republicans on Tuesday afternoon. The House must still pass the map before it heads to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature.

Here’s more background. (READ)

(post continues) ...special session and by raising national awareness about the mid-decade redistricting effort,” per ABC13

LMAO! What “mission” was accomplished, when Abbott is simply calling another session to pass the exact same thing - or a WORSE map for Dems?

Good job, you’ve embarrassed yourselves, AGAIN! 

Now they’re gonna have to come home and face the consequences of their refusal to obey a Call of the House.

It was just an extended temper tantrum.

While Texas Democrats pat each other on the back and yell, ‘Mission accomplished,’ commenters explain what really transpired.

They didn’t accomplish anything positive for their party.

But they did accomplish something they didn’t count on. Now the entire country knows how Democrats use gerrymandering to maintain political control. Thanks, Dems!

Yes, everyone is now aware of their hypocrisy.

The main reason Texas Democrats are returning home is that their funds were cut off, and Abbott made it so their paychecks had to be picked up in person.

Censuring would be fine. But arrests while they are returning of their own accord would be a bad look for Republicans, no matter how badly these Democrats deserve it. The best news is that Democrats all look like fools, and Republicans are going to win the redistricting vote despite the Democrats’ childish fits.

