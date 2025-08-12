Texas Dems Crumple and Will Return to Lone Star State this Weekend to Face Redistricting Vote Loss

Texas Democrats are calling their let’s-skip-town political stunt a success, but we know better. The Democrats who fled democracy to vacation in Illinois at one of Governor JB Pritzker’s hotels in a feeble attempt to avoid a redistricting vote are reportedly flying back to the Lone Star State this weekend. The Texas Senate passed a redistricting map that creates five districts for Republicans on Tuesday afternoon. The House must still pass the map before it heads to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for his signature.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING - THEY’RE CAVING: Derelict Texas House Democrats will *RETURN* to the TX House for Greg Abbott’s 2nd special session, to pass the new Congressional map that adds 5 Republican House seats.



“Democrats believe they've accomplished their mission by killing the first… pic.twitter.com/HriSBGhzNg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 12, 2025

(post continues) ...special session and by raising national awareness about the mid-decade redistricting effort,” per ABC13 LMAO! What “mission” was accomplished, when Abbott is simply calling another session to pass the exact same thing - or a WORSE map for Dems? Good job, you’ve embarrassed yourselves, AGAIN! Now they’re gonna have to come home and face the consequences of their refusal to obey a Call of the House.

The stunt is over. They never had a chance. They’re pathetic a powerless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 12, 2025

It was just an extended temper tantrum.

While Texas Democrats pat each other on the back and yell, ‘Mission accomplished,’ commenters explain what really transpired.

Ran away, wasted time, embarrassed themselves, and came back to get steamrolled, pathetic doesn’t even begin to cover it. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) August 12, 2025

They bailed, blew taxpayer money, and slinked back to hand Abbott the win.

Now the whole country sees them as gutless losers who can’t even lose with dignity. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 12, 2025

They banked on the public getting mad at the threat of them getting expelled from their seats. Now they are seeing people want them to be expelled so they are going back.



Democrats are delusional about how much public support they have — Walker (@WalPerMott) August 12, 2025

They're just trying to save face. They didn't accomplish anything — Vegas Conservative News (@vegas_news) August 12, 2025

They didn’t accomplish anything positive for their party.

But they did accomplish something they didn’t count on. Now the entire country knows how Democrats use gerrymandering to maintain political control. Thanks, Dems!

They certainly spread awareness that they have stretched their districting maps to the limit in almost every state they can.



They also succeeding in making everyone in the nation know they are about to lose 20+ seats. — Newbounds (@Newbounds) August 12, 2025

the only awareness they raised is how much the dems have abused redistricting in the past. — hossmachine (@hossmachin76744) August 12, 2025

Yes, everyone is now aware of their hypocrisy.

The main reason Texas Democrats are returning home is that their funds were cut off, and Abbott made it so their paychecks had to be picked up in person.

They ran out of money. And Chicago isn't a very good place to panhandle. — MAGA Descending (@Maganificent77) August 12, 2025

@texasdemocrats ran out of $ after uncle @BetoORourke' 's grift fund was exposed as being illegal. — ManFromNantucket (@BrianDo43583887) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

They are coming home because they need to pick up their paychecks in person now 😂 — Adria Bowman (@AdriiiiiBow) August 12, 2025

They wanted to get Paid! Hit them in the pockets and they’ll do everything that you want them too

Lmao — Jameson_2016! (@2016Jameson1222) August 12, 2025

Once they return, censure and fine them all, then vacate their posts. They'll think again before fleeing the state to avoid doing the state's business. — ResetCultureUS 🇺🇸 (@ResetCultureUS) August 12, 2025

Censuring would be fine. But arrests while they are returning of their own accord would be a bad look for Republicans, no matter how badly these Democrats deserve it. The best news is that Democrats all look like fools, and Republicans are going to win the redistricting vote despite the Democrats’ childish fits.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.