Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’ Gerrymandered One

Democrat Illinois Governor JB Pritzker laughably claims he’s in favor of eliminating gerrymandering. But then says Illinois’ gerrymandered districts are fairly drawn. That doesn’t make any sense. On top of this, he just admitted on Stephen Colbert’s show how bad his state's district map is by joking it was drawn by a kindergarten class.

Here’s Pritzker gaslighting the public. (WATCH)

Pritzker claims he's “absolutely in favor" of eliminating partisan gerrymandering — then says IL’s maps are fairly drawn:



“Just because a map ends up with one party having more seats than another, doesn’t mean it was gerrymandered.”



The gaslighting is off the freakin charts. pic.twitter.com/7mpWAnyfkU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 7, 2025

That's hilarious and an outright lie. We can name him King Gaslighter. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 7, 2025

That pregnant pause gave it away. He knows he’s lying. — American (@AmericanEighth) August 7, 2025

Wait, he’s pregnant! We just thought he was big-boned! (This is a joke. Unlike Democrats, we know men cannot get pregnant.)

One look at the district map for Illinois reveals it’s obviously gerrymandered and not fair.

Look at what they did with #13 to pick up the people of color they wanted. They have 17 representatives, and 14 are Democrats and that's Tubby the Golden Corral slayer's idea of fairly drawn.😄 pic.twitter.com/8DodtZWb7Z — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) August 7, 2025

Anyone who looks at the district map of Illinois knows that Pritzker is full of BS and, of course, chocolate syrup. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) August 7, 2025

It is only bad if it happens in Texas. 🤣🤣🤣 — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) August 7, 2025

Chocolate syrup? That’s hilarious and probably true.

Commenters say there are ways to draw district lines that are not partisan and, as a result, make politicians have to genuinely win over voters with ideas.

Fair maps aren't about outcomes. They're about process. Voters should pick leaders, not the reverse. — States Radar (@statesradar) August 7, 2025

Anyone can win any district if you’re platform is good and people like you. Problem is that for about 2 decades democrats have given up on trying to campaign and instead have settled on “if you don’t vote for us you’re racist” as their method of garnering support. — John Schneider (@JohnGSchneider) August 7, 2025

Dems truly believe they do no wrong. That their ways are righteous and even when you show them the sheer hypocrisy, they do not see it. In their minds ANYTHING or anyone that doesn’t put Dems in the most favorable position is just plain evil. — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) August 7, 2025

They’re all saints. That’s what their mirrors told them.

Commenters are worried about the Butter Cow exhibit with Pritzker on the prowl.

10 of 10 on the chyron though pic.twitter.com/KY8Z30UPBi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 7, 2025

I’m out of breath just watching him speak 😳 — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) August 7, 2025

I'm going to assume it was a cow made of butter. And Pritzker ate it... — MAGA Librarian (@MAGALibrarian) August 7, 2025

We wouldn’t be surprised if the Texas Democrats start using the Butter Cow for their morning muffins and toast at the suburban Chicago hotel Pritzker has set them up in.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

