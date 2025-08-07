Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’ Gerrymandered One

Wesley Yang Exposes Left’s Math Meltdown: ‘Female’ Prodigy Is a Boy, and the...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Democrat Illinois Governor JB Pritzker laughably claims he’s in favor of eliminating gerrymandering. But then says Illinois’ gerrymandered districts are fairly drawn. That doesn’t make any sense. On top of this, he just admitted on Stephen Colbert’s show how bad his state's district map is by joking it was drawn by a kindergarten class.

Here’s Pritzker gaslighting the public. (WATCH)

Wait, he’s pregnant! We just thought he was big-boned! (This is a joke. Unlike Democrats, we know men cannot get pregnant.)

One look at the district map for Illinois reveals it’s obviously gerrymandered and not fair.

Chocolate syrup? That’s hilarious and probably true.

Commenters say there are ways to draw district lines that are not partisan and, as a result, make politicians have to genuinely win over voters with ideas.

They’re all saints. That’s what their mirrors told them.

Commenters are worried about the Butter Cow exhibit with Pritzker on the prowl.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the Texas Democrats start using the Butter Cow for their morning muffins and toast at the suburban Chicago hotel Pritzker has set them up in.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER TEXAS

