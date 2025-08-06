Gov. Maura Healey’s Hypocrisy Exposed: Crying Wolf Over Gerrymandering in a 9-0 Blue...
Cringey Biden ‘Interview’ Flashback Video Shows Why Howard Stern Could Be on Cusp of Losing SiriusXM Show

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 AM on August 06, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The Sun (the U.S version) is reporting that SiriusXM is ending The Howard Stern show. More precisely, the satellite radio service is not willing to offer the large amount of money that Howard Stern will want to continue doing his show. His number of listeners has plummeted to the point where it no longer makes financial sense to keep paying him a reported $100 million a year. It’s not surprising given Stern’s stated hatred of MAGA voters and using his show to push his politics. Twitchy favorite MAZE highlights one of the cringiest moments on Stern’s show, where he brought on a catatonic Joe Biden. Stern then used the ‘interview’ to regurgitate a series of media lies and lies told by Biden as well.

Here’s more background. (READ)

May, 2024. Howard Stern conducts one of the most shameful and cringiest interviews in the history of American media.

As a barely functioning Biden sat there listening, Stern spent an hour spewing pure sycophantic propaganda. He recited all the fake stories that Biden has told throughout the years. How Joe met Jill. Biden's civil rights activism (which Biden has previously admitted never happened). Amtrak Joe. Stern went through his notes and hit all of the fiction.

Stern reserved ten minutes at the end to reciting all the hoaxes about Trump. Fine people hoax. Suckers and losers. He hit all of them.

It is one of the most pathetic interviews in history, followed closely by his interview with Kamala a couple months later.

Cringe incoming! (WATCH)

Well, that explains the ratings dive.

Commenters say Stern flipped from being against ‘the system’ to being its biggest proponent.

A left-leaning talk show host sucking up to powerful Democrats and being a mouthpiece for their party and the behemoth federal government is fully expected, not shocking.

One poster wonders why many who watched the ‘interview’ were unable to see Biden’s obviously declining state.

Thankfully, it later became clear enough that the Democrat Party had to dump him for Kamala Harris.

Posters say if Stern leaves the media, it will continue a welcome trend.

So far, this remains speculation based on The Sun’s reporting. As of this writing, neither SiriusXM nor Howard Stern has made official statements. But the math doesn’t lie. Stern’s listeners have precipitously dropped from tens of millions to hundreds of thousands. It makes no financial sense to keep paying him $100 million a year for a show listeners are abandoning in droves.

