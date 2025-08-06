Surprise Praise: Dem Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Gives Kudos for FEMA Improvements Under Trump

Well, that was unexpected! Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who is a Democrat by the way, defended and praised President Donald Trump’s FEMA. He says the federal agency has improved under Trump’s leadership. What is going on?

WOW! Kentucky’s Democrat Governor just DEBUNKED Democrats’ attacks on Trump’s FEMA “Trump’s FEMA has done a good job in Kentucky. They’ve bettered their customer service. We’re not getting NEARLY as many complaints. They’re getting a lot of money through individual assistance out to families, especially after flooding. It’s actually a CREDIT to his administration!” Great job @KristiNoem and @TriciaOhio!

Will wonders ever cease? Hear Beshear for yourself. (WATCH)

Glad to hear this is being debunked! WTG 👊🥰 — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) August 5, 2025

There’s a huge problem with disaster response being politicized.



You’re playing with people’s lives. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

Exactly.

One commenter says no one was praising former President Joe Biden’s FEMA response after Hurricane Helene.

No one... and I mean ABSOLUTELY NO ONE



Was saying that about FEMA after Hurricane Helene.



Glad to see the improvement, it was greatly needed, just wish Trump had been President during Helene. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 5, 2025

Biden and Mayorkas botched the Helene response SO BADLY that it almost seemed like they were *intentionally* trying to screw the people of Western NC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

We wouldn’t put that past them.

Commenters say fake narratives about Trump keep getting debunked in more ways than one.

It seems the left’s narrative about the Trump administration gets taken apart day by day — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 5, 2025

Taken apart by *themselves,* many of times 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

It's better for all when they're honest. Kudos to him. — 🇺🇸 Bruce 2.0 (@TheBruceBallou) August 5, 2025

I’m sure Beshear will say the exact opposite when he launches his presidential campaign in a couple years. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

We’re not sure on that last point. Any Democrat running for president will need to have wide appeal, and they will not be running against Trump. Beshear is a Democrat governor of a red state. He knows the line he has to walk better than any blue state Dem.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

