Surprise Praise: Dem Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Gives Kudos for FEMA Improvements Under Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 AM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Well, that was unexpected! Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who is a Democrat by the way, defended and praised President Donald Trump’s FEMA. He says the federal agency has improved under Trump’s leadership. What is going on?

Start here. (READ)

WOW! Kentucky’s Democrat Governor just DEBUNKED Democrats’ attacks on Trump’s FEMA

“Trump’s FEMA has done a good job in Kentucky.

They’ve bettered their customer service. We’re not getting NEARLY as many complaints.

They’re getting a lot of money through individual assistance out to families, especially after flooding.

It’s actually a CREDIT to his administration!”

Great job @KristiNoem and @TriciaOhio!

Will wonders ever cease? Hear Beshear for yourself. (WATCH)

Exactly.

One commenter says no one was praising former President Joe Biden’s FEMA response after Hurricane Helene.

We wouldn’t put that past them.

Commenters say fake narratives about Trump keep getting debunked in more ways than one.

We’re not sure on that last point. Any Democrat running for president will need to have wide appeal, and they will not be running against Trump. Beshear is a Democrat governor of a red state. He knows the line he has to walk better than any blue state Dem.

