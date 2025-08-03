Thugocracy? Adam Schiff Thinks Distrust of Government Started with Trump - Boy, Have...
Biden Vs. Harris: Victor Davis Hanson Answers Which Is the Most Detrimental to the Democrats Right Now

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:44 AM on August 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson watched former President Joe Biden's recent garbled speech in Chicago. He also had his eye on Kamala Harris’s book launch. So, between Biden and Harris, who does he think has the most negative impact on the Democrat Party as it currently stands?

Start here. (READ)

Victor Davis Hanson skewers Kamala and her endless word salads —

— says at least Joe Biden can blame his cognitive state for incoherent ramblings — unlike Kamala:

"She just can't speak. And she knows she can't speak. And every time she speaks, she knows that people think she can't speak. So she tries to speak and she fulfills everybody's lowest expectations."

"Joe is just incoherent. Nobody knows what he's saying."

Here’s Hanson with our answer. (WATCH)

Hanson has a brilliant mind, but he also has a great sense of humor.

Despite Hanson's unflattering summation of Harris, some in the Democrat Party want her heavily involved in the upcoming midterm elections. (WATCH)

I’m sure we could find some MAGA voters who’d give her a lift from the airport.

She’ll be a disaster for all midterm candidates. Even more insane are the Dems pushing her to run for the White House again.

Harris versus Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, can you imagine?

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Posters say the midterms come first, and there’s plenty of damage and embarrassment for Harris to create.

Joy and word salads? That's all Harris needs. Let’s encourage Democrats to get her back on the campaign trail in 2026. Come on, Dems!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

