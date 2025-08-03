Biden Vs. Harris: Victor Davis Hanson Answers Which Is the Most Detrimental to the Democrats Right Now

Political commentator Victor Davis Hanson watched former President Joe Biden's recent garbled speech in Chicago. He also had his eye on Kamala Harris’s book launch. So, between Biden and Harris, who does he think has the most negative impact on the Democrat Party as it currently stands?

Victor Davis Hanson skewers Kamala and her endless word salads — — says at least Joe Biden can blame his cognitive state for incoherent ramblings — unlike Kamala: "She just can't speak. And she knows she can't speak. And every time she speaks, she knows that people think she can't speak. So she tries to speak and she fulfills everybody's lowest expectations." "Joe is just incoherent. Nobody knows what he's saying."

"She just can't speak. And she knows she can't speak. And every time she speaks, she knows that people think she… pic.twitter.com/KbRzWXVBE4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

😂😂😂 He’s spot on! — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) August 2, 2025

“meets everyone’s lowest expectations” should be Kamala’s motto — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

Hanson has a brilliant mind, but he also has a great sense of humor.

Despite Hanson's unflattering summation of Harris, some in the Democrat Party want her heavily involved in the upcoming midterm elections. (WATCH)

Dem Strategist Adrienne Elrod: Democrat candidates will use Kamala as a key surrogate for the '26 midterms.



Brilliant idea. Love it. pic.twitter.com/R9YlmHtIDQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

The RNC would gladly pay her travel expenses. — Thinker (@MakeUrMov) August 3, 2025

I’m sure we could find some MAGA voters who’d give her a lift from the airport.

She’ll be a disaster for all midterm candidates. Even more insane are the Dems pushing her to run for the White House again.

But yet they believe she should Run Again? Please encourage her…!!!😎 — ElderDude (@LivGreatDieLate) August 2, 2025

Kamala vs AOC in a Dem primary debate would be GOLD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

With Drive By Media Moderators, can you imagine the incoherent Rambling by Candidates and News Readers? With Absolutely Nothing of Consequence Discussed, Then Touted as “One of the Most Meaningful Debates of All Time…!!! Solid Platinum is more like it…!!! 😎 — ElderDude (@LivGreatDieLate) August 2, 2025

Harris versus Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, can you imagine?

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Posters say the midterms come first, and there’s plenty of damage and embarrassment for Harris to create.

Sincerely hope they trot her out as a surrogate for ’26. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2025

I hope they put her everywhere. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) August 3, 2025

Too much of this for her...

Equals this... pic.twitter.com/u8LNxE31vy — Nate Wiggy (@npwiggy) August 2, 2025

Joy and word salads? That's all Harris needs. Let’s encourage Democrats to get her back on the campaign trail in 2026. Come on, Dems!

