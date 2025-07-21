Basement Bound? Pee-Wee Herman’s Iconic Red Bike Has Found a New Home at...
Hakeem Jeffries: Our Redrawn Congressional Districts Are Maximizing Fairness, GOP Ones Rigging Elections

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries has an interesting and convenient way of viewing redrawing congressional districts. Republicans, BAD. Democrats, GOOD. Let’s listen to the House Minority Leader elaborate. It’s too funny.

Here you go. (WATCH)

If Democrats didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

Posters are laughing at Jeffries’ ‘Gerrymandering for me, but not for thee’ philosophy.

We’ve come to expect this sanctimonious attitude from Democrats.

Posters say Democrats are running out of cheating options for keeping House seats because of President Donald Trump. He's such a meanie!

Colbert’s still on until May. There’s still plenty of time for Jeffries to whine and cry on set.

One poster says Jeffries is adept at applying a wig, red nose, and makeup.

Dollar Store Obama (Hakeem Jeffries) is not the only Democrat making the argument for redrawing districts. The DNC sent out noted political failure Beto O’Rourke on Sunday as well.

