Hakeem Jeffries: Our Redrawn Congressional Districts Are Maximizing Fairness, GOP Ones Rigging Elections

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries has an interesting and convenient way of viewing redrawing congressional districts. Republicans, BAD. Democrats, GOOD. Let’s listen to the House Minority Leader elaborate. It’s too funny.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries:



Republican redistricting is "a scheme to rig elections."



Democrat redistricting is to "maximize fairness."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/XfNLbJdK2q — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Wow that’s some serious hypocrisy all in the same interview.



Totally shameless by Jeffries. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 20, 2025

If Democrats didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all.

Posters are laughing at Jeffries’ ‘Gerrymandering for me, but not for thee’ philosophy.

“When we do it, it’s ok”



He finally said the hypocrisy out loud. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 20, 2025

Yes it’s OK for them to do it, but not Republicans! Got it! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 20, 2025

He’s just not very good at this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

I legit lol’d on the “maximize fairness” line — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

It’s hilarious he’s trying so hard to make it sound like he’s doing something right! Ugh despise him! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 20, 2025

We’ve come to expect this sanctimonious attitude from Democrats.

Posters say Democrats are running out of cheating options for keeping House seats because of President Donald Trump. He's such a meanie!

They’re in full-blown panic mode.



The open border strategy? Exposed.

The push to let non-citizens vote? Collapsing.



They banked on flooding the system — importing future voters, overwhelming red states, and bending the rules to stay in power.



But Americans are waking up. — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) July 20, 2025

All while Hakeem leads the charge to single digit approvals — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

They should get Hakeem on Colbert.



Oh wait... — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) July 20, 2025

Colbert’s still on until May. There’s still plenty of time for Jeffries to whine and cry on set.

One poster says Jeffries is adept at applying a wig, red nose, and makeup.

You almost can't make this stuff up. What a clown — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 20, 2025

Well it is Dollar Store…..but the other Dems attempting to square this circle sound equally buffoonish. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Dollar Store Obama (Hakeem Jeffries) is not the only Democrat making the argument for redrawing districts. The DNC sent out noted political failure Beto O’Rourke on Sunday as well.

