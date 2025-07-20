Dunked On: WNBA Players Wear Tone-Deaf ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ T-Shirts During All-Star Game

Stars No More: Colbert Treated ‘Journos’ and Dems Like Celebrities - No Wonder...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

At the WNBA All-Star Game (yes, that’s a real thing) on Saturday, players wore t-shirts that read: ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us.’ Commenters on X immediately started dunking on the WNBA players left and right, just like any high school boys could easily do if offered the chance.

Start here. (WATCH)

Yep, the WNBA is pretty much a charity case kept afloat by the NBA.

Posters couldn’t help but notice the correlation between the WNBA players and the recently canceled ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

WNBA players are excellent at throwing bricks!

Posters said the WNBA players could easily show their worth by beating teams at different levels of skill.

It would be a slaughter with the boys hardly breaking a sweat while playing beneath their skills to soften the embarrassment of the WNBA team’s loss.

Some posters say they can search their pockets for some spare change, but even that would be more than WNBA players are owed.

The last poster is right. There’s no problem asking for a raise, but it only makes sense if your league is making money. So, WNBA players put the silly t-shirts away, and if the league makes a profit a few years down the road, pull them out then. Right now, you look ridiculous and totally out of touch with reality.

