Dunked On: WNBA Players Wear Tone-Deaf ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us’ T-Shirts During All-Star Game

At the WNBA All-Star Game (yes, that’s a real thing) on Saturday, players wore t-shirts that read: ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us.’ Commenters on X immediately started dunking on the WNBA players left and right, just like any high school boys could easily do if offered the chance.

WNBA players, currently in the middle of CBA negotiations, wore "pay us what you owe us" t-shirts for warm ups at the All-Star game.



There is no group of more delusional people on planet Earth, than WNBA players 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MTyFual3wN — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 20, 2025

The WNBA loses $50 million every year and has NEVER generated a profit. You deserve $0.00. pic.twitter.com/fWWxU0pSt1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 20, 2025

Yep, the WNBA is pretty much a charity case kept afloat by the NBA.

Posters couldn’t help but notice the correlation between the WNBA players and the recently canceled ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.’

Sounds like the WNBA and The Stephen Colbert Show have a lot in common. They both lose about $50 million a year — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) July 20, 2025

They can’t math cuz the league bank statement shows they’re already over-paid — Barry McQokiner (@parsaver1476) July 20, 2025

Caitlin Clark bent the knee to the radical racist woman in the WNBA by wearing a ridiculous "Pay us you owe us" shirt at the All-Star game tonight. This is no different than a BLM shirt in 2020



I'm officially done defending her! pic.twitter.com/v8qBTSGvw3 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 20, 2025

I build houses. They make more money than me throwing bricks.😑 — Quoth The Raven (@ravenquotes33) July 20, 2025

WNBA players are excellent at throwing bricks!

Posters said the WNBA players could easily show their worth by beating teams at different levels of skill.

Hold a WNBA vs NBA All-Star game and see how much they deserve to make. — Sam Squanch ♞ (@Sultan_Squatch) July 20, 2025

Hold a WNBA vs. an average college men's (or even a decent high school) team and they'd be crying off the floor. — Ken Lucke (@Ken6ygngqw9j2) July 20, 2025

Nah, just let them play a boys high school team and watch them get run out of the gym. — JohnRWellington (@JohnRWellington) July 20, 2025

They wouldn't be able to beat a 14 year old boys school team. — Cyrus (@Creane73y362) July 20, 2025

It would be a slaughter with the boys hardly breaking a sweat while playing beneath their skills to soften the embarrassment of the WNBA team’s loss.

Some posters say they can search their pockets for some spare change, but even that would be more than WNBA players are owed.

This is entitlement culture to the core... — Joshua Brown (@joshbrown) July 20, 2025

I’ll give you this.

And frankly…I’m being generous. pic.twitter.com/LeEHZpmy7Q — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) July 20, 2025

If the WNBA shirts were honest… pic.twitter.com/gxW1KU3J14 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 20, 2025

They should have worn this instead pic.twitter.com/bQOW3ptOYE — BAIJ (@Hail_BAIJ) July 20, 2025

When you start turning a profit for the WNBA rather than have it carried by the NBA, then you will be paid what you’re owed.



Until then, 🤫 and play ball. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) July 20, 2025

The last poster is right. There’s no problem asking for a raise, but it only makes sense if your league is making money. So, WNBA players put the silly t-shirts away, and if the league makes a profit a few years down the road, pull them out then. Right now, you look ridiculous and totally out of touch with reality.

