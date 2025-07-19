Chris Cillizza Lists All of Trump’s Big Beautiful Wins in July and the...
Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting...
'For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Releases...
Charlamagne tha God: Canceling Colbert Signals America Is Like North Korea and Under...
VIP
Warren to New York Voters: Let Them Eat Rations
Corey DeAngelis Shames The Hill for Publishing Union Shill's Op-Ed About COVID School...
Bill Kristol's Proud to Stand With Never Trump, Even After Helping Elect Him...
BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
Sky News Earns the Community Note Treatment for Blatantly Biased Headline About Syrian...
AMEN: Federal Judge BLOCKS Washington's Gross Anti-Catholic Confessional Law
Journalism, Ladies and Gents! NBC News Defends Corn Syrup In Coke (Because Trump!)
WI Radio Host Dan O'Donnell Takes on UNHINGED Bully Rep. Mark Pocan Over...
You'll Never Guess Which Journo Thinks the Cheating Coldplay Couple Are the REAL...
Lying Isn't Reporting: Trump's Threat to Sue WSJ Over Epstein Letter Does NOT...

Tim Walz Says Democrats Want Trump to Be Successful but He Won’t Because He’s 'Stupid'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laughably claims that the Democrat Party wants President Donald Trump to succeed. But says Trump won’t be successful because he’s stupid.

Advertisement

Here’s Walz. (WATCH)

This is hilarious considering all the Ws Trump has stacked up this month.

When it comes to calling people ‘stupid,’ commenters say Walz has no room to talk.

He always finds a rake to step on.

By the way, that released axe murderer the commenter above mentioned is true. Look at this. (WATCH)

Recommended

Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting with Trump (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Thanks, Tim!

Posters say Walz and his Democrats have worked to stop Trump at every turn and are blinded by their hate.

Democrats say these things because they think MAGA is as stupid as the people who vote for them.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY TIM WALZ TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting with Trump (WATCH)
Warren Squire
AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story BS and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump
Aaron Walker
'For the Cost of a Cup of Coffee': NPR CEO Katherine Maher Releases Video Plea for More Propaganda Money
Warren Squire
Corey DeAngelis Shames The Hill for Publishing Union Shill's Op-Ed About COVID School Closures
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Trump Sues the Wall Street Journal Over Alleged Epstein Letter (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting with Trump (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement