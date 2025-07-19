Tim Walz Says Democrats Want Trump to Be Successful but He Won’t Because He’s 'Stupid'

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz laughably claims that the Democrat Party wants President Donald Trump to succeed. But says Trump won’t be successful because he’s stupid.

Here’s Walz. (WATCH)

Tim Walz: Democrats want Trump to be successful.



“He’s not going to be, but that’s not because we don’t want to help."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/m0nB1EIUtY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2025

This is hilarious considering all the Ws Trump has stacked up this month.

When it comes to calling people ‘stupid,’ commenters say Walz has no room to talk.

Same dude who steamrolled Republicans who warned him that burning through a $19B surplus and raising taxes by $9B was a bad idea.



Now we have out of control fraud and ax murders being released from prison from his Democrat trifecta.



What a knucklehead. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 17, 2025

Every time you think Tim can’t outdo himself…. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2025

He always finds a rake to step on.

By the way, that released axe murderer the commenter above mentioned is true. Look at this. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: A Minnesota axe murderer is being released early due to a new law passed under a Democrat trifecta.



David Brom had been sentenced to life in prison for brutally murdering his parents and two younger siblings in 1988.



Welcome to Tim Walz’s Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/SnROb7QQzf — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 17, 2025

Thanks, Tim!

Posters say Walz and his Democrats have worked to stop Trump at every turn and are blinded by their hate.

With a straight face as if every waking minute of their lives for the last 6 months hasn’t been to undermine every single thing that he’s done. They couldn’t even stand and cheer for a boy with cancer ffs. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 17, 2025

Democrats for 10 years: Impeach, raid, imprison, destroy.



Walz: We’re really rooting for him to succeed.



Can’t make this stuff up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2025

Tampom Tim is weird — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 17, 2025

Ol’ Tim here wants you to believe the party that’s tried to destroy Trump for 10 years wants him to be a wild success — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 17, 2025

Why do they think they can say this crap and get away with it — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 17, 2025

Democrats say these things because they think MAGA is as stupid as the people who vote for them.