Chris Cillizza Lists All of Trump’s Big Beautiful Wins in July and the Month’s Not Even Over Yet

Podcaster Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, was on NewsNation Friday listing all of President Donald Trump’s recent accomplishments. To say the long list is impressive is an understatement. Even Cillizza was a bit beside himself.

Here he is. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: President Trump is racking up an inordinate amount of wins and the media can’t even fit them all on the screen.



There are just too many.



47 is CRUSHING it. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/9qucjitdXE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2025

47 is steamrolling and we’re just getting started. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) July 19, 2025

We’re still in awe at Trump defunding PBS and NPR! Winning!

Trump is keeping his campaign promises, especially the one about all the winning getting too intense. Who can forget this? (WATCH)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “WE’RE GONNA WIN SO MUCH, YOU MAY EVEN GET TIRED OF WINNING…”



THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA!!! pic.twitter.com/hQG0sDVZE6 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 3, 2025

Trump said years ago that we would be winning so much that I would grow tired of winning. Nope, I am not tired of winning. I don’t foresee that ever being the case! — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) July 19, 2025

He promised winning 🏆 — Alpha-Bravo (@aburk203) July 19, 2025

It’s a lot, but we’re not tired!

Cillizza is a critic of Trump’s, but when the president is winning this much, it can’t be denied.

Even critics like @ChrisCillizza can’t deny it — Trump’s winning streak is undeniable. From court victories to poll surges, the momentum is real. Love him or hate him, the man is rewriting political history in real time. 🇺🇸 — Western Cube (@WesternCube) July 19, 2025

If even this dunce gets it, I'm not sure the Panicans have much to complain about. — Notionally Accurate | Hosted by Captain Kirk 🇺🇸 (@notionallyacc) July 19, 2025

Wow @ChrisCillizza. Who knew he could be unbiased? — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) July 19, 2025

Color us surprised.

Commenters remind us that July isn’t even over yet.

All this in just a MONTH ‼️

Amazing ‼️

America first is winning ‼️

WOW 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️💙 — Deni Moore Bruni (@Denimooreb) July 19, 2025

And the month isn't over yet! — radulover (@radulover) July 19, 2025

We wonder what Trump can squeeze into the next 12 days.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

