Chris Cillizza Lists All of Trump’s Big Beautiful Wins in July and the Month’s Not Even Over Yet

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:38 AM on July 19, 2025
CNN

Podcaster Chris Cillizza, formerly of CNN, was on NewsNation Friday listing all of President Donald Trump’s recent accomplishments. To say the long list is impressive is an understatement. Even Cillizza was a bit beside himself.

Advertisement

Here he is. (WATCH)

We’re still in awe at Trump defunding PBS and NPR! Winning!

Trump is keeping his campaign promises, especially the one about all the winning getting too intense. Who can forget this? (WATCH)

It’s a lot, but we’re not tired!

Cillizza is a critic of Trump’s, but when the president is winning this much, it can’t be denied.

Color us surprised.

Commenters remind us that July isn’t even over yet.

We wonder what Trump can squeeze into the next 12 days.

