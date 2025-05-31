Chris Cuomo: Laken Riley’s Murder is a ‘Single Homicide’ but George Floyd’s Death is 'Just Not This One’

On Thursday, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo downplayed the murder of Laken Riley by calling it an ‘artificial issue’ and that the country should not be divided over a ‘single homicide.’ We covered the blowback to his insensitive and insane comments here. Unsurprisingly, Cuomo, being a Democrat, had a different perspective on George Floyd’s ‘single homicide’ a few years ago.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Chris Cuomo on Laken Riley: We're fighting over made up culture issues and shouldn’t divide the country over "a single homicide."



Chris Cuomo on George Floyd: The rioting is understandable and his death is symbolic of a bigger issue: “It’s not just this one." pic.twitter.com/agTlEL09cc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Bravo, @ChrisCuomo! Masterful flip-flop! Laken’s just “one homicide,” but Floyd’s a global crisis. Your nuance is chef’s kiss. Keep teaching us how to weigh lives like a pro. 🙌 Maybe write a guide? — ⓓ 🅱️ (@Pnjbie) May 30, 2025

Unbelievable!!! Thank you for putting this comparison together, the hypocrisy is astounding! — Leesan Villa (@LeesanVilla) May 30, 2025

Chris Cuomo is such a clown.



Total hypocrite. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 30, 2025

This is the guy who wants people to believe he’s now a “centrist." — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

The ‘centrist’ talk is all for show.

Commenters are still in shock that Cuomo would come out and dismiss the murder of Laken Riley, and by extension, all Americans who have been murdered or victimized by illegal aliens.

Tell that to these families, Chris!! pic.twitter.com/L9mSEf94vQ — Jammles (@jammles9) May 30, 2025

“Made up”?



Tell that to Laken’s grieving parents. 🤡 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) May 30, 2025

Laken Riley's death is symbolic of a bigger issue: “It’s not just this one." — Siegfried Dietrich (@Bigzig100) May 30, 2025

Riley’s death is symbolic of the Democrat Party that puts illegal aliens over all American citizens. A secure border and speedy deportations would save countless Americans from all crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Cuomo’s attitude is in line with his fellow Democrats, who are quick to make heroes out of the worst criminals and offer excuses for illegal aliens.

Laken Riley wasn’t a career criminal, so he’s naturally less concerned about her case. — N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) May 30, 2025

They just don't care about anyone unless it fits their narrative. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) May 30, 2025

Such an evil person to minimize the THOUSANDS of deaths, rapes, assaults from illegals just because he will never experience any of it in his sheltered priviledged life. I hope karma catches up with him. — Vote Republican Guy (@VoteRepubGuy) May 30, 2025

Don’t be fooled. The Democrat Party is so enamored with illegal aliens that even if one hurts Cuomo or ends the life of a loved one, his position would most likely remain unchanged. That’s how deep their sickness runs.