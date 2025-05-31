LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendant...
VIP
Jake Tapper Skips that CNN’s Stelter and Bash Were ‘Gullible’ and ‘Duped’ by...
VIP
There Is No 'Neutralizing' the Left's Rabid Trans Activism
He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track...
BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition...
VIP
America Is Full of Cowardly Coaches, Feckless Fathers, and Mediocre Moms Who Refuse...
They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into...
Barack Obama Has Thoughts on AI and the Need for 'Discussion' While the...
RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of...
LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like...
OUT OF TOUCH Wisconsin Democrats Introduce 164-Page Bill to Erase Gender Language In...
The Cover-Up Is STILL ONGOING! Thread Shows Media Isn't Sorry About Hiding Biden's...
KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit

Chris Cuomo: Laken Riley’s Murder is a ‘Single Homicide’ but George Floyd’s Death is 'Just Not This One’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on May 31, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Thursday, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo downplayed the murder of Laken Riley by calling it an ‘artificial issue’ and that the country should not be divided over a ‘single homicide.’ We covered the blowback to his insensitive and insane comments here. Unsurprisingly, Cuomo, being a Democrat, had a different perspective on George Floyd’s ‘single homicide’ a few years ago.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

The ‘centrist’ talk is all for show.

Commenters are still in shock that Cuomo would come out and dismiss the murder of Laken Riley, and by extension, all Americans who have been murdered or victimized by illegal aliens.

Riley’s death is symbolic of the Democrat Party that puts illegal aliens over all American citizens. A secure border and speedy deportations would save countless Americans from all crimes committed by illegal aliens.

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Cuomo’s attitude is in line with his fellow Democrats, who are quick to make heroes out of the worst criminals and offer excuses for illegal aliens.

Don’t be fooled. The Democrat Party is so enamored with illegal aliens that even if one hurts Cuomo or ends the life of a loved one, his position would most likely remain unchanged. That’s how deep their sickness runs.

Tags: BORDER CHRIS CUOMO CRAZY CRIMINAL DEMOCRAT ILLEGAL ALIENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights
Aaron Walker
He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track Athlete (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig
Sam J.
CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)
Sam J.
Today In 'We Do Not Hate Them Enough': Check Out NYT's Obits for Bernard Kerik vs. Fidel Castro
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights Aaron Walker
Advertisement