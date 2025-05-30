NewsNation Nut Job: Chris Cuomo Says Laken Riley’s Murder by an Illegal Alien is an ‘Artificial Issue’

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo shockingly has called the murder of American citizens an ‘artificial issue.’ He also downplayed the brutal killing of Laken Riley. It’s as insensitive and insane as it sounds.

Advertisement

Here’s Cuomo. (WATCH)

🚨Repulsive: Chris Cuomo brushes off the m*rder of Americans by illegals as an “artificial issue."



"We are fighting over culture issues and controversies that are completely made up….We divide this country over a single homicide."



The homicide he cites is Laken Riley's. pic.twitter.com/Bw8oKQ4r1K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Murders by illegal aliens are entirely preventable by keeping them out of the country. An illegal alien on the other side of the border can not injure or murder an American on this side. Cuomo is a disingenuous idiot.

One poster easily refutes Cuomo’s ‘single homicide’ argument. (WATCH)

**NEW UPDATED**

13 Minutes of News Reports from around the Country of MIGRANT CRIME against American Citizens.



This Video starts covers May 2023 - August 2024



Kamala Harris has said MULTIPLE times...

"AN UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANT IS NOT A CRIMINAL" #HarrisBorderBloodbath… pic.twitter.com/ayxQElyZt9 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) August 29, 2024

“Non-citizens” — Jesus Thug (@JesusThug23) May 30, 2025

They’re illegal aliens.

Cuomo is just the latest example of the lengths Democrats will go to for illegal aliens. Posters still can’t believe the sick slop that poured out of Cuomo's mouth.

Wow he really thought he had something here. This is why Chris will never be able to fully come across as authentic, because he constantly walks himself into awful and minimizing takes like this. Another great example is he still doesn’t think that the media made a massive mistake with how they covered Covid. He defends his coverage during that period time after time, it’s nuts. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 30, 2025

The way he dismissed and minimized what happened to Laken was grotesque. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Wow, absolutely disgusting that he dismisses her death. It was and is not an “artificial issue”. — TP (@773tom79) May 30, 2025

And the thousands of other victims of violent crimes committed by illegals — none of which had to happen. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 30, 2025

Yes and he and his party are the masters at manufacturing the division. — TP (@773tom79) May 30, 2025

We don’t have to have any illegal aliens in our country. President Donald Trump has proven that the border can be secured. Laken Riley was murdered because Democrats chose illegal aliens over their own fellow Americans. That’s not just insane and untenable, it’s evil.