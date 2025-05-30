Tapped Out: Best Selling Author Jake Tapper’s CNN Viewership Drops 25% Since Releasing...
NewsNation Nut Job: Chris Cuomo Says Laken Riley’s Murder by an Illegal Alien is an ‘Artificial Issue’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on May 30, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo shockingly has called the murder of American citizens an ‘artificial issue.’ He also downplayed the brutal killing of Laken Riley. It’s as insensitive and insane as it sounds.

Here’s Cuomo. (WATCH)

Murders by illegal aliens are entirely preventable by keeping them out of the country. An illegal alien on the other side of the border can not injure or murder an American on this side. Cuomo is a disingenuous idiot.

One poster easily refutes Cuomo’s ‘single homicide’ argument. (WATCH)

They’re illegal aliens.

Cuomo is just the latest example of the lengths Democrats will go to for illegal aliens. Posters still can’t believe the sick slop that poured out of Cuomo's mouth.

Wow he really thought he had something here. This is why Chris will never be able to fully come across as authentic, because he constantly walks himself into awful and minimizing takes like this.

Another great example is he still doesn’t think that the media made a massive mistake with how they covered Covid. 

He defends his coverage during that period time after time, it’s nuts.

— P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 30, 2025

We don’t have to have any illegal aliens in our country. President Donald Trump has proven that the border can be secured. Laken Riley was murdered because Democrats chose illegal aliens over their own fellow Americans. That’s not just insane and untenable, it’s evil.

