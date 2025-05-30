Illegal Alien Teen Given Wrist-Slap for Killing Colorado Woman Arrested with Family by...
Tapped Out: Best Selling Author Jake Tapper’s CNN Viewership Drops 25% Since Releasing Biden Book

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on May 30, 2025
Baloncici/iStock /Getty Images Plus

When it comes to Jake Tapper, CNN viewers are tapped out. Since the anchor went on his book tour, his cable show has lost a quarter of its audience. The viewership numbers are the worst the show has seen in a decade.

Here’s more. (READ)

Tapper’s crisis PR team has told him to mention ‘humility’ in interviews about his book.

Commenters can’t stop laughing that Tapper’s book tour has been a double disaster. It’s destroyed his credibility and his cable show.

Tapper can’t ‘write’ this sinking ship.

Posters say Tapper deserves what’s happening to him and his TV program.

Besides lying about his participation in covering up Biden’s cognitive decline, Tapper told interviewers that he was duped by the Biden White House. That means Tapper would have to be blind, incompetent, gullible, overly-trusting of Democrats, and incurious - lacking in all the skills needed to be an actual journalist. Bravo, Jake! Bravo! Why would any viewers trust Tapper after that admission?

