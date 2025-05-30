Tapped Out: Best Selling Author Jake Tapper’s CNN Viewership Drops 25% Since Releasing Biden Book

When it comes to Jake Tapper, CNN viewers are tapped out. Since the anchor went on his book tour, his cable show has lost a quarter of its audience. The viewership numbers are the worst the show has seen in a decade.

The Lead with Jake Tapper hit a nearly decade-low in ratings in May, averaging 525,000 viewers from April 28 to May 25. pic.twitter.com/G5nnxGRM1A — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 29, 2025

Tapper has humiliated himself for money. He has lost all credibility, but hope he enjoys his bank account. — Maha Rushie 🇺🇸 (@LimbaughLegacy) May 29, 2025

Wonder if he will take that with some "Humility" 🙄 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 29, 2025

Tapper’s crisis PR team has told him to mention ‘humility’ in interviews about his book.

Commenters can’t stop laughing that Tapper’s book tour has been a double disaster. It’s destroyed his credibility and his cable show.

Maybe these guys should write more books — John Stoll (@JohnStoll1977) May 29, 2025

Don’t threaten us because he will 🤣 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 29, 2025

LOL. Is he paying attention yet?? — Political A (@PoliticalA4) May 29, 2025

🤣you’ll have to tune in for his next book — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 29, 2025

Tapper can’t ‘write’ this sinking ship.

Posters say Tapper deserves what’s happening to him and his TV program.

Couldn't happen to a more deserving fellow, and couldn't be better for the American public. — Maga Puppy (@Maga_Pup) May 29, 2025

Couldn’t happen to a more appropriate fake news anchor. — Trumpism (@markscarter58) May 29, 2025

He was part of the Biden coverup & now he is doing a full blitz pretending like he had no idea Joe Biden was a walking corpse.

These people did the same thing w/ covid.

They did the same thing w/ the southern border.

It's all lies. — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) May 29, 2025

Who would have thought being exposed, essentially by his own book, would have made snake Tapper look like even more of a liar, Democrat operative, and genuinely loathsome cretin? — Professor Turgeson (@PTurgeson) May 29, 2025

What a shame. How could he possibly lose viewers by telling his audience he lied to them since 2016?? — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) May 29, 2025

Besides lying about his participation in covering up Biden’s cognitive decline, Tapper told interviewers that he was duped by the Biden White House. That means Tapper would have to be blind, incompetent, gullible, overly-trusting of Democrats, and incurious - lacking in all the skills needed to be an actual journalist. Bravo, Jake! Bravo! Why would any viewers trust Tapper after that admission?