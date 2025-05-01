Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them to Not Look Like Slobs

Employees at Starbucks are boiling mad. They say their rights are under siege by… a dress code?! Yes, and you won’t believe how evil this new policy is. Employees will be required to wear solid black shirts. These can be crewnecks, collared, or button-up and worn along with bottoms that are khaki, black, or blue denim. Starbucks wants the focus to be on its signature green aprons. Wait, that’s it? That seems totally reasonable for an employer who wants to put forth a positive, consistent image to its coffee-loving customers.

Advertisement

It’s the end of the world for these sloppy employees, though. (WATCH)

Starbucks employees are OUTRAGED over their new dress code policy..



👀 pic.twitter.com/gz5ZBUtwSy — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) April 30, 2025

Fast food and service workers said they deserved a minimum of $15/hour.



Here's the dress code Starbucks workers are complaining about.



I know this might sound crazy to Gen Z, but people who are paying $9 for a latte, expect a little bit of professionalism. pic.twitter.com/9qG4TWwrKe — Spicoli - #RepealEthanolNow (@spicoli_75) April 30, 2025

The dude really said dress codes in the workplace are illegal.



Hoooooooo, boy... — mostly positive phenn 🤠 (@phenn) April 30, 2025

😂. That was funny. — Margaret (@Maggie487226) April 30, 2025

What’s the number for the dress code police?

These Gen Zers are pretty spoiled. Commenters who worked fast food jobs in the 70s and 80s have no sympathy.

Nothing but entitled kids. I wore a polyester McDonald's uniform in the 80's making 3.35/hr. They need to shut up — Sal D (@idrmofanewtmrw) April 30, 2025

I worked at McDonald's in the late 70s, and I also had to wear the polyester shirts and the paper hat. People these days have lost their minds, and it's always about their feelings🤦‍♀️ — GBear1125 (@GBear1125) April 30, 2025

Same! Ponderosa Steakhouse and Dunkin doughnuts here!! — No Longer Trapped in CA 🇺🇸🏈☘️ (@DaniP2020) April 30, 2025

I was at Hardee's, but yes! — 〽️ortimer (@MortimerGoBlue) April 30, 2025

Matching uniforms and dress codes have been a fact of life at food establishments for decades.

Many posters say if Starbucks employees want to be taken seriously, they might want a new spokesperson who doesn’t look like she wandered in from a carnival sideshow.

It’s very confusing to my brain to see someone (presumably a man) with a beard but who sounds like a woman — Mrs M 🇺🇸 (@RedPoppy222) April 30, 2025

Its just a fat chick with a beard. They used to be in circuses now they make coffee. — Theodore (@Leverup69) April 30, 2025

How did the trans chick get a beard? — Say My Name (@Peaceful191919) April 30, 2025

Spinach... that's what I was always told. Worked for me. — rustedLugnuts (@rustedLugnuts) April 30, 2025

This is why you don’t hire people like this. — Melissa Salamanca (@MelissaGilmer3) April 30, 2025

It’s a good rule of thumb to hire people who don’t fit the stereotype of leftist activists. But, Starbucks promotes leftist causes, so it's getting what it deserves. Anyway, you ladies out there might want to strike spinach off your grocery lists.