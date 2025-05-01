Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s R...
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House...
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...
VIP
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and...
California State Senator Wants to Decriminalize Welfare Fraud Less Than $25,000
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport...
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake...
VIP
The Wisconsin Supreme Court Makes Fools of Pro-Dugan Democrats
Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...
Congresswoman Introduces Amendment to Prevent Tax Money Paying for Pete Hegseth’s Makeup S...
Bill Belichick Claims CBS Broke the Interview Rules When They Asked Him About...
Denial Ain't Just a River in Egypt: Abby Phillip Says '60 Minutes' Didn't...
LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away...
Judge Rules Border Patrol Can’t Arrest Suspected Illegals Without a Warrant

Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them to Not Look Like Slobs

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Employees at Starbucks are boiling mad. They say their rights are under siege by… a dress code?! Yes, and you won’t believe how evil this new policy is. Employees will be required to wear solid black shirts. These can be crewnecks, collared, or button-up and worn along with bottoms that are khaki, black, or blue denim. Starbucks wants the focus to be on its signature green aprons. Wait, that’s it? That seems totally reasonable for an employer who wants to put forth a positive, consistent image to its coffee-loving customers.

Advertisement

It’s the end of the world for these sloppy employees, though. (WATCH)

What’s the number for the dress code police?

These Gen Zers are pretty spoiled. Commenters who worked fast food jobs in the 70s and 80s have no sympathy.

Matching uniforms and dress codes have been a fact of life at food establishments for decades.

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Many posters say if Starbucks employees want to be taken seriously, they might want a new spokesperson who doesn’t look like she wandered in from a carnival sideshow.

It’s a good rule of thumb to hire people who don’t fit the stereotype of leftist activists. But, Starbucks promotes leftist causes, so it's getting what it deserves. Anyway, you ladies out there might want to strike spinach off your grocery lists.

Tags: ACTIVISTS COFFEE DRESS EMPLOYEES LEFTISTS RULES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s Restrooms
Brett T.
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die When His Business Went Bankrupt
Eric V.
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says the Biden Administration Knew the Right Way to Deport People
Brett T.
Black Woman Who Moved to Ghana Would Rather Come Back to America and Deal With the Racism
Brett T.
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House in Midterm Elections
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears Grateful Calvin
Advertisement