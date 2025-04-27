Pencil Neck and the Autopen: Trump Signals that Adam Schiff’s Presidential Pardon Could...
Democrats Have Created the Most CONSERVATIVE Generation YET
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's...
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female...

‘OLLA-GAWKY on STEROIDS!’ Bernie Sanders Warns of New, More Muscular Strain of Oligarchy

Warren Squire
April 27, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

We knew oligarchy was getting bad, but now it’s taking performance-enhancing drugs - it’s oligarchy on steroids! Or ‘OLLA-GAWKY’ as Bernie Sanders refers to it. Won’t someone save us from this oligarchy madness that has befallen our country?

Anyway, Sanders is raving again. (WATCH)

Mr. Oligarchy, the mortal enemy of oligarchs everywhere!

Amazingly, this broken record of a man is still spinning this tired tale. All that’s changed over the years is that Sanders has become a millionaire and enjoys the occasional private jet.

It feels like a century!  Alas, he's been stuck on this since at least 1993. So, 32 long years. We covered it here.

It seems everyone sane is worn out by Bernie’s ‘OLLA-GAWKY’ obsession.

Thankfully, there’s no oligarchy craze sweeping the land. Just one crazy man who refuses to let go of ‘OLLA-GAWKY.’

