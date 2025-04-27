‘OLLA-GAWKY on STEROIDS!’ Bernie Sanders Warns of New, More Muscular Strain of Oligarchy

We knew oligarchy was getting bad, but now it’s taking performance-enhancing drugs - it’s oligarchy on steroids! Or ‘OLLA-GAWKY’ as Bernie Sanders refers to it. Won’t someone save us from this oligarchy madness that has befallen our country?

Anyway, Sanders is raving again. (WATCH)

🚨Crazy Bernie Oligarchy Update: Elon Musk now example of “oligarchy on steroids." pic.twitter.com/frXUKQXDlr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Bernie is the oligarchy. I'm calling him Mr. Oligarchy from now on. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 27, 2025

He suddenly stopped railing on millionaires after he became one 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Mr. Oligarchy, the mortal enemy of oligarchs everywhere!

Amazingly, this broken record of a man is still spinning this tired tale. All that’s changed over the years is that Sanders has become a millionaire and enjoys the occasional private jet.

Bernie Sanders is still pushing these terms that nobody cares about.



It’s amazing that he’s been in politics so long and still doesn’t get it.



Guess that’s cause Bernie is such a hypocrite. He talks about rich people being evil and then he gets on his private jet. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 27, 2025

“oligarchy repeated ad nauseam hasn’t been effective…what can we do here….I’ve got it! Oligarchy ON STEROIDS!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

What's it been, 90 years of saying oligarchy from this career politician? — SMH (@SMH3770) April 27, 2025

It feels like a century! Alas, he's been stuck on this since at least 1993. So, 32 long years. We covered it here.

It seems everyone sane is worn out by Bernie’s ‘OLLA-GAWKY’ obsession.

Even Libtards have to be getting tired of his shtick by now! Boring! 😴 — Epstein's Sheet. 🧻 (@meantweeting1) April 27, 2025

I think it’s safe to say the “oligarchy” line has failed to catch on with the public. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 27, 2025

Thankfully, there’s no oligarchy craze sweeping the land. Just one crazy man who refuses to let go of ‘OLLA-GAWKY.’