Gassy Lassie: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says We Need a ‘Democratic Party That Farts’ Harder
Young White Men Lean Further Right—And It Should Come As No Surprise

Gaffe Factory: Joe Biden’s Comeback Could Provide a Trove of New Memes and We Have the Video to Prove It

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We learned early today that former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden want to get back into the political limelight. They want to do fundraising and campaigning to help out their now leaderless and rudderless Democrat Party.

Here’s a video to remind us all why Joe Biden on camera would be a horrible idea for Democrats but a boon to meme-makers. (WATCH)

Here’s never looked better!

The Democrats need to look forward, not focus on what got them to this terrible place they are in now. One commenter says they don’t have much of a choice.

Biden’s the closest thing the Dems have to an elder statesman, he’s also their last president in office. It’s hard to say ‘No’ but they better learn quickly.

Biden’s not running for the White House again but we can’t help but laugh at these fantasy pairings. Would AOC pass Biden’s sniff test?

Biden was always good for the meme-makers. Even if he only comes back in a limited capacity he could provide a treasure trove of new memes. We’re just ‘Biden’ our time until his first Democrat Party event. The memes must flow!

