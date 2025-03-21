Gaffe Factory: Joe Biden’s Comeback Could Provide a Trove of New Memes and We Have the Video to Prove It

We learned early today that former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden want to get back into the political limelight. They want to do fundraising and campaigning to help out their now leaderless and rudderless Democrat Party.

Here’s a video to remind us all why Joe Biden on camera would be a horrible idea for Democrats but a boon to meme-makers. (WATCH)

Democrats: We were destroyed in 2024, our approvals are at historic lows, we are struggling to find a new direction.



Also Democrats: Maybe we should bring back Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/kGJOhwN1Nh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 21, 2025

This timeline. It’s not even realistic anymore. 😂😂😂 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 21, 2025

Bring him back?



Like dig up his tomb and perform a seance?



There must be people within the democratic party trying to sabotage them - no way they can be serious with this. — Musk Derangement Syndrome_MDS (@MuskDSyndrome) March 21, 2025

Here’s never looked better!

The Democrats need to look forward, not focus on what got them to this terrible place they are in now. One commenter says they don’t have much of a choice.

This shows how desperate Democrats are and how short their bench is.



Show me a Democrat candidate for 2028 and I’ll show you a video of them saying or doing something completely re******. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 21, 2025

Democrats when Trump defeated Kamala: It’s Joe Biden’s fault we lost 2024, he should have dropped out sooner.

Democrats now: Bring back Joe Biden because we like losing. pic.twitter.com/kJB74pQcF9 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 21, 2025

The Bidens want back in, but do the Democrats actually want them? I wonder if the Dems will say, "No, thank you." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 21, 2025

If Democrats were smart they wouldn't be Democrats — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) March 21, 2025

I've never seen such a lost bunch of clowns in my life. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) March 21, 2025

Biden’s the closest thing the Dems have to an elder statesman, he’s also their last president in office. It’s hard to say ‘No’ but they better learn quickly.

Biden’s not running for the White House again but we can’t help but laugh at these fantasy pairings. Would AOC pass Biden’s sniff test?

I can’t wait for the Biden/AOC ticket. It’s going to be amazing. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 21, 2025

Biden / Delauro 2028 pic.twitter.com/Qf9rMwmAI1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 21, 2025

The meme world approves this idea. pic.twitter.com/FxAJYJft6e — John's Memes (@Johnmc42069) March 21, 2025

We all approve of this plan 💯 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 21, 2025

Biden was always good for the meme-makers. Even if he only comes back in a limited capacity he could provide a treasure trove of new memes. We’re just ‘Biden’ our time until his first Democrat Party event. The memes must flow!