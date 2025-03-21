WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping...
Shocker! Democrats: More Passionate About Mahmoud Khalil Than Crime Victims or Harassed Je...
Politico's Spin on What Cuts to the Federal Workforce Could Create Contains 'Quite...
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling...
Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of...
CNN’s Desperate Anti-Trump Circus: Gossip Rag Digs Up Thinly Sourced Trash to Smear...
'I Feel Born Again': George Glezmann Arrives Home, Thanks Trump Administration for Freeing...
Hello, Ratio! ABC News Gets DRAGGED for yet Another Story About Trump Causing...
NY Times Reports the Quiet Part Out Loud on What the Dems' Freakout...
Jessica Tarlov Owned Again! Union Boss Meltdown Over Trump Order!
Here's ANOTHER ONE! Parents File Title IX Complaint After WI School Forces Girls...
Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Te...
'Almost Like There's a Script'! Tom Elliott Busts Hack Media Parroting Same Anti-Musk...

Biden’s Last Desperate Encore: Fundraising and Flailing to Save Dems from Trump’s Wrecking Ball

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on March 21, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Honestly, the fact Joe Biden can talk and take meetings is pretty shocking.

Advertisement

Now, y'all knew fake Doctor Jill could not be out of the limelight long! She is ready to wear fancy dresses, fly on private planes and attend fancy events again. She's tired of sitting home with a drugged out old man and that's just Hunter. Joe is probably a real bore. 

It must be very desperate times.

Oh, absolutely! He is the Democrat's only hope! Run, Joe, Run! 

What will his superhero name be? Geriatric Joe? Dementia Joe? Captain Depends? The options are endless!

Recommended

Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It
justmindy
Advertisement

SHHHH! Don't tell them!

Coming to a 'Senior Center' near you!

Jill will probably literally have to 'roll him'. He'll either be on a gurney or a wheelchair.

Advertisement

Biden is also a 'dead man walking' so maybe he is the best front man for the party, after all.

Literally, dragging around dead weight.

Fake Doctor Jill is so behind this. She has more political ambition than Joe at this point.

Oh, this isn't even rock bottom.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP FUNDRAISERS FUNDRAISING JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It
justmindy
Politico's Spin on What Cuts to the Federal Workforce Could Create Contains 'Quite the Admission'
Doug P.
NY Times Reports the Quiet Part Out Loud on What the Dems' Freakout Is REALLY About
Doug P.
Shocker! Democrats: More Passionate About Mahmoud Khalil Than Crime Victims or Harassed Jewish Students
justmindy
WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial Segregation
Amy Curtis
Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It justmindy
Advertisement