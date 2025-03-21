Biden’s Last Desperate Encore: Fundraising and Flailing to Save Dems from Trump’s Wrecking Ball

Honestly, the fact Joe Biden can talk and take meetings is pretty shocking.

🚨 BREAKING: Joe and Jill Biden want back into politics - NBC



Biden plans to campaign and "do anything else necessary" to save the Democratic Party during the 2nd Trump era.



He privately met with the DNC's new chair. pic.twitter.com/BNdBq1fGPD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2025

“Former President Joe Biden has told some Democratic leaders he’ll raise funds, campaign and do anything else necessary for Democrats to recover lost ground as the Trump administration rolls back programs the party helped design, according to people close to him.



Biden privately… pic.twitter.com/ysapN7xd59 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 21, 2025

Now, y'all knew fake Doctor Jill could not be out of the limelight long! She is ready to wear fancy dresses, fly on private planes and attend fancy events again. She's tired of sitting home with a drugged out old man and that's just Hunter. Joe is probably a real bore.

It must be very desperate times.

He should really run in 2028. https://t.co/ZKmPed7m2l — Will Harter (@RealWillHarter) March 21, 2025

Oh, absolutely! He is the Democrat's only hope! Run, Joe, Run!

Yep Biden's help is what they need! https://t.co/rqa3mtEQBe — Going5DBaby (@DGoing5) March 21, 2025

What will his superhero name be? Geriatric Joe? Dementia Joe? Captain Depends? The options are endless!

Help do what ? He doesn't even know his own name yet alone have the capabilities to roll back on Trump . Clown show 🤡 https://t.co/kKCXcx9g1Y — Reset2025 (@2025Homestead) March 21, 2025

SHHHH! Don't tell them!

This is a big deal for the Democratic Party. Joe is surely going to be the top fundraiser at his nursing home https://t.co/QXSdBOpbF9 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 21, 2025

Coming to a 'Senior Center' near you!

By all means. Roll Joe Biden out across America. Remind the country what they just lived through.

Since that 27% approval rating is too high. https://t.co/U5hdP1swiz — Diehard Yinzer in CT (blue checkmark here) (@rlrasmu) March 21, 2025

Jill will probably literally have to 'roll him'. He'll either be on a gurney or a wheelchair.

Not going to help. Until the walk back on their policies and stance on social issues their popularity will continue to decline.



If the went back to what JFK stood for and behind then they would regain their numbers.



The Democratic party is a dead man walking until then. https://t.co/klrA3lbkRC — Donald England 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@england_donald) March 21, 2025

Biden is also a 'dead man walking' so maybe he is the best front man for the party, after all.

Sigh. Dragging the corpse around again? https://t.co/MpT9fC7Lks — Ray Johnson (@RayJohnson80) March 21, 2025

Literally, dragging around dead weight.

We all know Biden didn't think of this or say it.



If anyone said it, it was Jill missing the limelight. https://t.co/bAoRSuhypg — Whatsup - The Purple Whale (@80strolls) March 21, 2025

Fake Doctor Jill is so behind this. She has more political ambition than Joe at this point.

Just when you thought it could not get worse for Democrats... https://t.co/Z5ljs6R7YZ — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 21, 2025

Oh, this isn't even rock bottom.