Biden’s Last Desperate Encore: Fundraising and Flailing to Save Dems from Trump’s Wrecking Ball

Honestly, the fact Joe Biden can talk and take meetings is pretty shocking.
🚨 BREAKING: Joe and Jill Biden want back into politics - NBC— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 21, 2025
Biden plans to campaign and "do anything else necessary" to save the Democratic Party during the 2nd Trump era.
He privately met with the DNC's new chair. pic.twitter.com/BNdBq1fGPD
“Former President Joe Biden has told some Democratic leaders he’ll raise funds, campaign and do anything else necessary for Democrats to recover lost ground as the Trump administration rolls back programs the party helped design, according to people close to him.— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 21, 2025
Biden privately… pic.twitter.com/ysapN7xd59
Now, y'all knew fake Doctor Jill could not be out of the limelight long! She is ready to wear fancy dresses, fly on private planes and attend fancy events again. She's tired of sitting home with a drugged out old man and that's just Hunter. Joe is probably a real bore.
This is Democrats Trump card?— L.Lambert (@littlelamb2000) March 21, 2025
🤣 https://t.co/d4ZLHULR5L
It must be very desperate times.
He should really run in 2028. https://t.co/ZKmPed7m2l— Will Harter (@RealWillHarter) March 21, 2025
Oh, absolutely! He is the Democrat's only hope! Run, Joe, Run!
Yep Biden's help is what they need! https://t.co/rqa3mtEQBe— Going5DBaby (@DGoing5) March 21, 2025
What will his superhero name be? Geriatric Joe? Dementia Joe? Captain Depends? The options are endless!
Help do what ? He doesn't even know his own name yet alone have the capabilities to roll back on Trump . Clown show 🤡 https://t.co/kKCXcx9g1Y— Reset2025 (@2025Homestead) March 21, 2025
SHHHH! Don't tell them!
This is a big deal for the Democratic Party. Joe is surely going to be the top fundraiser at his nursing home https://t.co/QXSdBOpbF9— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 21, 2025
Coming to a 'Senior Center' near you!
By all means. Roll Joe Biden out across America. Remind the country what they just lived through.— Diehard Yinzer in CT (blue checkmark here) (@rlrasmu) March 21, 2025
Since that 27% approval rating is too high. https://t.co/U5hdP1swiz
Jill will probably literally have to 'roll him'. He'll either be on a gurney or a wheelchair.
Not going to help. Until the walk back on their policies and stance on social issues their popularity will continue to decline.— Donald England 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@england_donald) March 21, 2025
If the went back to what JFK stood for and behind then they would regain their numbers.
The Democratic party is a dead man walking until then. https://t.co/klrA3lbkRC
Biden is also a 'dead man walking' so maybe he is the best front man for the party, after all.
Sigh. Dragging the corpse around again? https://t.co/MpT9fC7Lks— Ray Johnson (@RayJohnson80) March 21, 2025
Literally, dragging around dead weight.
We all know Biden didn't think of this or say it.— Whatsup - The Purple Whale (@80strolls) March 21, 2025
If anyone said it, it was Jill missing the limelight. https://t.co/bAoRSuhypg
Fake Doctor Jill is so behind this. She has more political ambition than Joe at this point.
Just when you thought it could not get worse for Democrats... https://t.co/Z5ljs6R7YZ— Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 21, 2025
Oh, this isn't even rock bottom.
