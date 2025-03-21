VIP
Tesla Investor Accuses Musk of ‘Nazi Rhetoric’ and Demands He Step Down and Name a New CEO

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A Tesla investor is joining the insane crowd who is accusing Elon Musk of being a Nazi. He says he wants Musk to step down at Tesla and name a new CEO to run the company.

Here’s an excerpt from his interview. (READ)

Tesla investor Ross Gerber says Elon Musk’s “divisive Nazi rhetoric” is driving Tesla into the ground—demands he ditch DOGE or step down as CEO.

“There isn’t more that Elon could do to turn off customers from Tesla. I really don’t think there’s more he could do.”

“It’s people like Ned who are now keying Teslas and protesting in front of the showrooms because they’re so unhappy with the decisions he’s making in government and all the divisive Nazi rhetoric that he keeps spewing.”

“So if he’s going to work in the government… work in the government. He’s obviously doing a great job, right? (Sarcastic) And if he’s going to work at Tesla, then work at Tesla. But there’s some other CEO that runs Twitter… So why isn’t somebody running Tesla?”

Here’s his full exchange with Erin Burnett of CNN. (WATCH)

It’s pretty disgusting seeing a Tesla investor side with those torching car dealerships. He calls Musk a ‘Nazi’ but is still invested in his companies. That makes no sense.

Many commenters say they expect Tesla stock to bounce back given the things Musk has coming down the pipeline.

Musk shows no signs of giving in to the domestic terrorists attacking his company, vehicles, and charging stations. He predicted this would happen when he left the Democrat Party. He’s already famously stated that blackmail is not going to deter him.

