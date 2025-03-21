Tesla Investor Accuses Musk of ‘Nazi Rhetoric’ and Demands He Step Down and Name a New CEO

A Tesla investor is joining the insane crowd who is accusing Elon Musk of being a Nazi. He says he wants Musk to step down at Tesla and name a new CEO to run the company.

Here’s an excerpt from his interview. (READ)

Tesla investor Ross Gerber says Elon Musk’s “divisive Nazi rhetoric” is driving Tesla into the ground—demands he ditch DOGE or step down as CEO. “There isn’t more that Elon could do to turn off customers from Tesla. I really don’t think there’s more he could do.” “It’s people like Ned who are now keying Teslas and protesting in front of the showrooms because they’re so unhappy with the decisions he’s making in government and all the divisive Nazi rhetoric that he keeps spewing.” “So if he’s going to work in the government… work in the government. He’s obviously doing a great job, right? (Sarcastic) And if he’s going to work at Tesla, then work at Tesla. But there’s some other CEO that runs Twitter… So why isn’t somebody running Tesla?”

Here’s his full exchange with Erin Burnett of CNN. (WATCH)

It’s amazing how the left have turned on Tesla. A few years ago, they were praising electric cars. — Thatz Okay (@Thatz_Okay) March 21, 2025

It’s pretty disgusting seeing a Tesla investor side with those torching car dealerships. He calls Musk a ‘Nazi’ but is still invested in his companies. That makes no sense.

Uttering this while people who don’t like Elon’s politics are going around destroying and vandalizing Teslas is ironic, hilarious, and sad. — Jordan M. Thomas (@PensivePoet97) March 21, 2025

But it’s just “mostly peaceful” burning of cars. pic.twitter.com/RbGwWz1D8r — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 21, 2025

Vandalism is never acceptable. This lashing out at tesla stores and keying the cars is disgusting. — Unacceptable timber (@smi48077449) March 21, 2025

Many commenters say they expect Tesla stock to bounce back given the things Musk has coming down the pipeline.

Tesla is going to be mass producing robots to build civilization on Mars in the 2030s.



Ross should relax and buy the dip. That’s what I’m doing. — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) March 21, 2025

I was looking at the chart the other day and thought, “Wow, this looks like a great time to buy.”



Not financial advice—but with Elon’s track record as a business person, it’s tough to believe Tesla stays this low for long. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 21, 2025

That’s what I did this morning. Great time to buy is right. — Just Me (@VehementMaybe) March 21, 2025

Musk shows no signs of giving in to the domestic terrorists attacking his company, vehicles, and charging stations. He predicted this would happen when he left the Democrat Party. He’s already famously stated that blackmail is not going to deter him.