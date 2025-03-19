Dems in Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could...
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to Win Over Voters in 2025

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Democrats are a party stuck in time. You have older Democrats who are stuck in the 1960s. That's where their recent cringey singing protests spring from. Then you have the newer ones who are stuck on January 6, 2021. Democrat James Clyburn is the former. He says the Democrats are focused on what voters want. Then he immediately reaches back to the 1960s to grab onto Jim Crow laws.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Many Democrats young and old believe everything is rooted in racism. But, the changing electorate knows it’s bunk.

But first, a little background on Clyburn. Posters say he’s the reason we got stuck with Biden. They explain here.

Helping elevate the fossilizing Biden was just another example of Clyburn’s stuck-in-past thinking.

Americans want solutions, the race-based blame game does nothing to solve any problems. It only exacerbates them. This old playbook doesn't work anymore.

There are Democrats whose livelihood depends on race-based rhetoric. Al Sharpton comes to mind. They fight to keep racism alive so the money keeps flowing. Clyburn is going to bring his outdated racial ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ schtick into 2025. It's going to be rejected by voters, but it’s all older Dems have to offer.

