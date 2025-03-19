Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to Win Over Voters in 2025

The Democrats are a party stuck in time. You have older Democrats who are stuck in the 1960s. That's where their recent cringey singing protests spring from. Then you have the newer ones who are stuck on January 6, 2021. Democrat James Clyburn is the former. He says the Democrats are focused on what voters want. Then he immediately reaches back to the 1960s to grab onto Jim Crow laws.

Dem James Clyburn says he believes that Democrats are now focused on what voters want — while rolling out a new moniker for Trump admin policies:



“Jim Crow 2.0"



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hMfFyq88La — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

This line is so stale it should come with an expiration date. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) March 19, 2025

Same old playbook. Over and over — TeresaGrace (@tepperson0101) March 19, 2025

Clyburn is completely tone deaf.

He should resign and go home. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) March 19, 2025

Jim really has his finger on the pulse of the American electorate here. 🤡 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Many Democrats young and old believe everything is rooted in racism. But, the changing electorate knows it’s bunk.

But first, a little background on Clyburn. Posters say he’s the reason we got stuck with Biden. They explain here.

This clown is the sole reason Biden was in the White House is because of Clyburn. A lot of people forget Obama put the pressure on him in SC to say..don’t worry James…it will be me..not Joe.

Joe was losing every primary…UNTIL.

This guy has CIA written all over him. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) March 19, 2025

Oh we remember.



Biden was toast until the Obama cabal/Clyburn got him SC, them made deals with the other candidates to drop out.



Poor Bern! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Warren dropped out then too right? It’s hard keeping track of all the scumbaggery. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) March 19, 2025

Helping elevate the fossilizing Biden was just another example of Clyburn’s stuck-in-past thinking.

Americans want solutions, the race-based blame game does nothing to solve any problems. It only exacerbates them. This old playbook doesn't work anymore.

These absolute morons will never learn. The majority of the country is tired of their same old race baiting and divisive tactics. They have no real solutions to anything. — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) March 19, 2025

"The country is crying out for more raycisms talk."



- Jim Clyburn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

It's big business. Way more profitable and headline grabbing than harmony — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) March 19, 2025

There are Democrats whose livelihood depends on race-based rhetoric. Al Sharpton comes to mind. They fight to keep racism alive so the money keeps flowing. Clyburn is going to bring his outdated racial ‘Jim Crow 2.0’ schtick into 2025. It's going to be rejected by voters, but it’s all older Dems have to offer.