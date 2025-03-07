Peter, Paul and Scary: Dems, the 1960s Called and They Want Their Cringey Protest Songs Back

Monmouth University Closing Polling Institute That Had Kamala Harris Winning Popular Vote...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on March 07, 2025
Meme

A crowd gathered in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest President Donald Trump’s cuts to the National Institutes of Health. It was all part of what was billed as a 'Stand Up for Science' rally. The crusty protesters brought their guitars and the 1960s with them. 

Here’s more. (READ)

Former NIH Director Francis Collins pulls out a guitar and starts singing at a rally to punch back at the Trump administration.

The theater kids no longer control the federal government and they're not happy about it.

"For all the good people who are part of this family, this is a song looking for answers to come our way. Who are looking for answers to come our way."

"Scientists, doctors, students... share in the hopes for a much brighter day. Come on now!"

Now fully experience the cringe. (WATCH)

Make no mistake these are Democrats and they’re mad. But for some reason, they believe the only way to get their way is to bombard us with out-of-tune folksy guitar and off-key wailing. The whole approach is bewildering to outside observers.

Please. PLEASE. Keep your bras on.

Commenters can see that Democrats are not only stuck in the past but they’re also lost in the present.

We’re starting to lose count of these cringe Democrat union member protests that revolve around ancient solidarity songs and chants. Dems, the 1960s called and they want their songs and protesting playbook back.

