Peter, Paul and Scary: Dems, the 1960s Called and They Want Their Cringey Protest Songs Back

A crowd gathered in Washington, D.C. on Friday to protest President Donald Trump’s cuts to the National Institutes of Health. It was all part of what was billed as a 'Stand Up for Science' rally. The crusty protesters brought their guitars and the 1960s with them.

Here’s more. (READ)

Former NIH Director Francis Collins pulls out a guitar and starts singing at a rally to punch back at the Trump administration. The theater kids no longer control the federal government and they're not happy about it. "For all the good people who are part of this family, this is a song looking for answers to come our way. Who are looking for answers to come our way." "Scientists, doctors, students... share in the hopes for a much brighter day. Come on now!"

Now fully experience the cringe. (WATCH)

Make no mistake these are Democrats and they’re mad. But for some reason, they believe the only way to get their way is to bombard us with out-of-tune folksy guitar and off-key wailing. The whole approach is bewildering to outside observers.

Why do all these weird democrats keep believing that SINGING is the way to change hearts and minds?!



So weird haha, and they tried to tell us JD Vance is weird! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 7, 2025

This singing trend is so lame and cringe. Anyone, left or right, who tries this should be made fun of. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 7, 2025

They're old hippies. That's all they know. — K J Gillenwater (@kjgillenwater) March 7, 2025

They're trying evoke, in younger folk, the feeling that they're the grown up hippies of yesteryear or some kind of modern day equivalent that makes voting for them the "human" think to do. — JimyP (@JimyP99) March 7, 2025

Stuck in the 60s hippie, drugs, burn the bra, spit in Viet Nam soldiers faces, free love/sex, era. — TheSadieGrey (@DAndalora_Bella) March 7, 2025

Please. PLEASE. Keep your bras on.

Commenters can see that Democrats are not only stuck in the past but they’re also lost in the present.

My God, they are all lost! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) March 7, 2025

South Park can't even compete with this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 7, 2025

It’s astonishing how out of touch they are. — Kilomop (@Kilomop21) March 7, 2025

He's breaking all of them. — georgevaccaro (@georgevacc49940) March 7, 2025

We’re starting to lose count of these cringe Democrat union member protests that revolve around ancient solidarity songs and chants. Dems, the 1960s called and they want their songs and protesting playbook back.