NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and DOGE

Laid-off workers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gathered Monday to protest their severances which were the result of Elon Musk and DOGE. As with all union layoffs, there was singing involved. Horrible, unnecessary singing. We thought a few bars of the American standard ‘Stormy Weather’ would be in order but we got a crusty protest song instead. Boo!

Here ya go. (WATCH)

Laid-off NOAA employees have gathered to sing in protest against DOGE and Elon Musk.



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/CnuNsmC8OR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

Wrong, it was taken away.

You know it’s a federal emergency when NOAA unleashes its Rapid Response Choir. Seriously, they have one and that’s what it’s called. Commenters couldn’t stop laughing.

“Rapid Response Choir" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

Oh hey...look on the bright side...Musk got them to come to work! — VSR (@VsrVuk) March 3, 2025

That's the most they've done in 10 years. — AugustUS (@AugustUS421547) March 3, 2025

I thought you gave them that name. I didn’t realize they called themselves that! 🫣 — CatLovesTrump🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@clarkkids2) March 3, 2025

That’s what they’re calling themselves, apparently — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

These weather workers couldn’t decide whether to be taken seriously or to sing a few songs as they do over beers at The Cold Front bar and grill. Posters recognized that croaking is no match for DOGE.

Imagine losing your job and deciding the best way to get it back is forming a karaoke club. These people really think singing is gonna stop DOGE?



Pure clown show. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 3, 2025

“hands off our NOAA”



That about sums up the bureaucracy in a nutshell. They think taxpayer dollars are their birthright. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

Aren't they simply proving our point that these are simply partisan agencies? — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) March 3, 2025

Imagine using the time off doing this instead of taking a vacation or looking for a new job or finally getting to the stuff you want to fix in your house that you never had time to do.



We are not the same. — Brenda Ballard (@BrendaBall86726) March 3, 2025

NOAA doesn’t belong to these ex-workers which is just another reason for getting rid of them. They should have spent the last several days planning on what comes next since it won’t involve ‘their’ NOAA.

These concerted efforts don’t play with the vast audience of Americans. Posters are shaking their heads at the ignorance.

Why do they continually think this resonates with the American public?



It just falls flat when U.S. taxpayers realize the waste that the government was doing with their money. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 3, 2025

Stuck in the 60's protest mindset. This stuff is cringe voter repellant to vast majority of Americans — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

don't tell them.. shhhh!!

chanting and singing is very effective... wink wink drums and megaphones too — jim b (@jimb73518) March 3, 2025

It’s hilarious that they think this is in any way effective. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

Let these decidedly Democrat ex-federal employees continue to chant and sing like it’s the 1960s. We’ll continue eliminating waste and making government more efficient here in 2025.