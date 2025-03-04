Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the...
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and DOGE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:15 AM on March 04, 2025
Twitchy

Laid-off workers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) gathered Monday to protest their severances which were the result of Elon Musk and DOGE. As with all union layoffs, there was singing involved. Horrible, unnecessary singing. We thought a few bars of the American standard ‘Stormy Weather’ would be in order but we got a crusty protest song instead. Boo!

Here ya go. (WATCH)

Wrong, it was taken away.

You know it’s a federal emergency when NOAA unleashes its Rapid Response Choir. Seriously, they have one and that’s what it’s called. Commenters couldn’t stop laughing.

These weather workers couldn’t decide whether to be taken seriously or to sing a few songs as they do over beers at The Cold Front bar and grill. Posters recognized that croaking is no match for DOGE.

NOAA doesn’t belong to these ex-workers which is just another reason for getting rid of them. They should have spent the last several days planning on what comes next since it won’t involve ‘their’ NOAA.

These concerted efforts don’t play with the vast audience of Americans. Posters are shaking their heads at the ignorance.

Let these decidedly Democrat ex-federal employees continue to chant and sing like it’s the 1960s. We’ll continue eliminating waste and making government more efficient here in 2025.

