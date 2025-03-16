Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealership

Musk Meltdown: Police Arrest SC Man Suspected of Setting Tesla Chargers Ablaze with...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:16 AM on March 16, 2025
meme

Protesters lined the streets outside a San Diego Tesla dealership on Saturday. Many were carrying signs with swastikas and other Nazi imagery that mirrored lies about Elon Musk spread by the legacy media and their partners in the Democrat Party. One even displayed a drawing of a burning Cybertruck, claiming he was fighting intimidation. Yep, it's a total lack of self-awareness with these fools.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

So much ignorance in that video.

It’s pretty safe to say that Democrats have an unhealthy desire to draw and display swastikas in public. This poster has another example.

The major accomplishment is making the Democrat Party utterly repellent to sane Americans.

This protest is confusing to outside observers. Commenters say the confusion extends to the protesters themselves.

This is the result of ‘journalism’ on the weak-minded.

The Democrat Party and their legacy media messengers have determined that attacking Musk’s dealerships and terrorizing people who drive Teslas by scratching swastikas into the metal of their vehicles is the sane path forward for their spiraling political party. No, really. The truth is it's just insane, hateful, and dangerous.

