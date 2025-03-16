Musk Protesters Hold Swastika and Burning Cybertruck Signs Outside San Diego Tesla Dealership

Protesters lined the streets outside a San Diego Tesla dealership on Saturday. Many were carrying signs with swastikas and other Nazi imagery that mirrored lies about Elon Musk spread by the legacy media and their partners in the Democrat Party. One even displayed a drawing of a burning Cybertruck, claiming he was fighting intimidation. Yep, it's a total lack of self-awareness with these fools.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

NEW: Protesters stand outside a San Diego, California Tesla dealership with swastika posters to protest Elon Musk.



Liberals are now proudly displaying swastikas in public.



What a time to be alive.pic.twitter.com/9OlWhFKxDm — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2025

So much ignorance in that video.

It’s pretty safe to say that Democrats have an unhealthy desire to draw and display swastikas in public. This poster has another example.

They have no idea how bad this makes them appear to the country. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 15, 2025

They never seem to amaze me with there stupidity — Chris Boutell (@CBoutell) March 15, 2025

Do you believe they really think they are accomplishing anything? Fools they are — GrannysGems (@Roby73705910) March 15, 2025

The major accomplishment is making the Democrat Party utterly repellent to sane Americans.

This protest is confusing to outside observers. Commenters say the confusion extends to the protesters themselves.

I'm not sure this conveys the message they want to convey. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 15, 2025

They don't have a message, just a protest. — Avery Lawton (@LawtonAver58308) March 15, 2025

Does anyone actually know what their message is? First it’s EV’s and green new deal. Now we’re burning EV’s and painting swastikas. What a bunch of idiots to say it nicely! — A little bit of everything (@iMAGArepost) March 15, 2025

They aren't sure either.... — Will (@aX_Will_aX) March 15, 2025

This is the result of ‘journalism’ on the weak-minded.

The media energized a bunch of low functioning people into believing the Elon Musk is a N@zi from a single photo that was taken out of context. It's kind of frightening when you think about it. — Jeremy Sartor (@Jeremy_Sartor) March 15, 2025

The guy who is saving $$hundreds of billions for all taxpayers and saving astronauts stranded in space is a Nazi?



Where is any bit of common sense? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) March 15, 2025

And meanwhile, while this crowd is screaming into the abyss, Elon’s team of warriors sent three rockets into space, one which will rescue astronauts Biden abandoned.



We are not the same. — PeanuButterStew (@Zepperkes) March 15, 2025

The Democrat Party and their legacy media messengers have determined that attacking Musk’s dealerships and terrorizing people who drive Teslas by scratching swastikas into the metal of their vehicles is the sane path forward for their spiraling political party. No, really. The truth is it's just insane, hateful, and dangerous.