Monmouth University Closing Polling Institute That Had Kamala Harris Winning Popular Vote by 3 Points

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on March 07, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It’s being touted by many on X as a victory for political polling accuracy. On Friday, it was announced that Monmouth University was closing its polling institute. Based on commenters’ reactions, the decision to shutter is getting a 100% approval rating.

Here’s more. (READ)

The reasons given were that it was costing too much money, the program wasn’t attracting students, and inaccurate polling results.

Commenters can vouch for the inaccurate polling reason.

There seems to be a trend of pollsters jumping ship after their Kamala projections turned out wrong.

Other posters suspect money is also part of the equation.

With print newspapers dying out that means fewer customers to sell polls to. Plus, who wants to buy inaccurate polls anyway?

