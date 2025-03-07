Monmouth University Closing Polling Institute That Had Kamala Harris Winning Popular Vote by 3 Points

It’s being touted by many on X as a victory for political polling accuracy. On Friday, it was announced that Monmouth University was closing its polling institute. Based on commenters’ reactions, the decision to shutter is getting a 100% approval rating.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 NEW: Monmouth University is now closing its polling institute.



Monmouth had Harris winning the popular vote by 3 points in 2024.



They also had Harris winning PA by 2, but then backtracked to a tie on the eve of the election.



Source: NJ Globe pic.twitter.com/QnirTl5dDr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 7, 2025

Well that’s good. That’s what’s supposed to happen. Hopefully it starts a trend. — The Columnizer (@thecolumnizer) March 7, 2025

Interesting. Did they sight a reason for closing the institute? — Micheal Warren (@warrenmich1) March 7, 2025

The reasons given were that it was costing too much money, the program wasn’t attracting students, and inaccurate polling results.

Commenters can vouch for the inaccurate polling reason.

One of the very worst, most biased polling organizations in existence, along with Ipsos. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) March 7, 2025

When your polling is so bad that even you have to shut it down. Monmouth called it for Harris, and reality called their bluff. — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) March 7, 2025

Same situation as 538 the other day: when your polling numbers are ALWAYS wrong, you can't expect to keep your jobs.

No sympathy. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 7, 2025

Good, first Ann Seltzer and now Monmouth. Many more need to follow for attempting to interfere in the election. — Trump World (@Louaye1980) March 7, 2025

There seems to be a trend of pollsters jumping ship after their Kamala projections turned out wrong.

Other posters suspect money is also part of the equation.

They were being paid to produce BS numbers. Now they know the money is drying up. — JtheRanger_wtf (@Jtheranger_wtf) March 7, 2025

Can’t tell me there is no USAID money involved with these outlets suddenly going bust. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) March 7, 2025

We are probably going to find out that they were being funded by our tax dollars and Trump cut them off — Cobra Kai (@CobraKai_22) March 7, 2025

Interesting timing for them to shut down. — StateOfTheDebate (@StateOTDebate) March 7, 2025

Likely only because they lost their funding, not because their AgitPolls weren't effective in swaying independents. — Brer Faux (@BrerFaux) March 7, 2025

Monmouth Polling: another casualty of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Cooked the numbers, got caught, and now they’re packing up. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 7, 2025

With print newspapers dying out that means fewer customers to sell polls to. Plus, who wants to buy inaccurate polls anyway?