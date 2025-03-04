Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands with Dem Party

Ohio School Rejects Biological Reality to Appease Transgender Believers Upset Over Blunt R...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a video Monday on X where he declared that Democrats don’t need to pay protesters and that Americans are with his party. There’s just one huge problem. He recorded himself standing alone in front of the Capitol in a wide shot. Where are all your supporters, Hakeem?

Yashar Ali was upset. (READ)

Which genius decided to film a video where House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says the American people are with him and his colleagues—while standing completely alone in front of the Capitol?

I’m not saying he needed to film this in front of a massive crowd, but who in his comms or advance team thought it was a good idea to stage this in front of a building full of deeply unpopular politicians instead of going with a tight, controlled shot at his desk? 

The vast emptiness around him makes his message feel disconnected from reality—no crowd, no visible support, just Jeffries delivering a supposed show of strength in a setting that unintentionally reinforces the exact opposite.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Yes, it’s too funny!

It’s like Home Alone but set in Washington, D.C. Commenters were cracking up at Hakeem’s solo outing.

His mouth was lying but his body was telling the truth. Americans are tired of the Ukraine war and the Democrat Party is doing horrible in favorability polls.

These commenters have the receipts. (WATCH)

Jeffries should've paid someone to show up for his video.

Okay, time for a free-for-all from the commenters. Check these out.

Yes, the whole Democrat Party is cringe right now. They can’t seem to stay focused on a single message or find one that sticks to President Donald Trump. We bet you’ve already forgotten ‘Captain Chaos.’ They better think of something quick or they’re going to all be standing alone come the midterm elections.

