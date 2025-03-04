Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands with Dem Party

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a video Monday on X where he declared that Democrats don’t need to pay protesters and that Americans are with his party. There’s just one huge problem. He recorded himself standing alone in front of the Capitol in a wide shot. Where are all your supporters, Hakeem?

Yashar Ali was upset.

Which genius decided to film a video where House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says the American people are with him and his colleagues—while standing completely alone in front of the Capitol? I’m not saying he needed to film this in front of a massive crowd, but who in his comms or advance team thought it was a good idea to stage this in front of a building full of deeply unpopular politicians instead of going with a tight, controlled shot at his desk? The vast emptiness around him makes his message feel disconnected from reality—no crowd, no visible support, just Jeffries delivering a supposed show of strength in a setting that unintentionally reinforces the exact opposite.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Which genius decided to film a video where House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says the American people are with him and his colleagues—while standing completely alone in front of the Capitol?



I’m not saying he needed to film this in front of a massive crowd, but who in his… pic.twitter.com/707t2oh8sp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2025

It's hilarious you have to concede that he accidentally made a Republican talking point that if they don't pay protesters nobody shows up. This is comedy writing itself. — Rafael Gutierrez (@puedocambiarhoy) March 3, 2025

Yes, it’s too funny!

It’s like Home Alone but set in Washington, D.C. Commenters were cracking up at Hakeem’s solo outing.

What a mess. There are literally 0 people with Hakeem Jeffries in that video. lol. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2025

His imaginary friends are there. This guy is such a loser & a total embarrassment. — End The TDS Lunacy 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) March 3, 2025

The American people are all just out of frame, laughing too. pic.twitter.com/BbP9e9sLqv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 3, 2025

The way his body language says “absolutely not” when his mouth says “the American people are with us” at 31 seconds. Ooh chile’. Gonna have to work on hiding that a little better. — Reconsider Everything (@LMcDM24) March 3, 2025

His mouth was lying but his body was telling the truth. Americans are tired of the Ukraine war and the Democrat Party is doing horrible in favorability polls.

These commenters have the receipts. (WATCH)

Not to mention: Jeffries is totally WRONG. Americans hate that stupid fckng meat-grinder war against Russia. We want it to end NOW. If the Democrats insist on being the party of despised slaughterhouse wars, they NEVER will win another election. pic.twitter.com/MXkGeBUUbO — Wally Ballou! still isn’t voting for #Genocide (@Jazz_Phan) March 3, 2025

Wrong.



A Quinnipiac poll shows Democratic approval in Congress at a historic low, with only 21% of voters approving. Meanwhile, Republican approval has reached a record high at 40%.

https://t.co/MI7M49k2ei — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) March 3, 2025

well mr. jefferies if the dems don't need paid protesters why do dems have paid protesters. — ZARDOZ speaks to YOU.....his chosen ones ! (@GoklipJames) March 3, 2025

I'm betting not one person involved thought this. The "we don't pay protestors bro" line is also hilarious. There are literally money trails from protest groups that lead directly to dem donors or dem politicians themselves. — Tesp (@Therealtesp) March 3, 2025

Jeffries should've paid someone to show up for his video.

Okay, time for a free-for-all from the commenters. Check these out.

Dollar Tree Obama is now going for 49 cents. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 3, 2025

yup, this one should probably go into a 101 Business Marketing course. :'( — GutiX 🇻🇪 🇺🇦 (@cgutierrez69) March 3, 2025

There was also an election a mere 4 months ago which belies his unfounded claims. — Aggie Stan Account (@aggie_hood) March 3, 2025

That’s because he is disconnected from reality. — X Finds (@X_Finds) March 3, 2025

Like not for nothing a tighter shot on the steps where I'm not watching someone's limo zoom in in the background would even have been fine. And seriously..sunglasses.. — Laura Byrne (@NewYorkerLaura) March 3, 2025

Hakeem has "annoying motivational uncle at the family party" energy. — zeezy (@zeezytaughtmii) March 3, 2025

More of that fantastic spot-on Dem messaging. Fingers on the pulse and all that. — Left Out🐀 老大 (@ArielleCurtin) March 3, 2025

The entire party is full cringe. — Noyb (@Noyb2021) March 3, 2025

Yes, the whole Democrat Party is cringe right now. They can’t seem to stay focused on a single message or find one that sticks to President Donald Trump. We bet you’ve already forgotten ‘Captain Chaos.’ They better think of something quick or they’re going to all be standing alone come the midterm elections.