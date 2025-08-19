X Account 'Decoding Fox News': A Clueless Leftist Goof Missing Why Newsom’s Tweet...
Rupar’s Late to the Party: You’ve Been Rupared by Aaron’s Year-Old ‘Scoop’ on Sean Hannity’s Love Life

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Aaron Rupar is a lying liar who lies, so much so there is an urban dictionary definition for his name 'rupared' which literally means to mislead. He's at it again. 

No, Aaron. Trump is simply participating in friendly banter and teasing Ainsley a bit. It's what friends do or even people who are just friendly with one another. Aaron likely has no friends so he's probably not familiar with this game. 

Aaron really thinks he did something here. Yes, 'Breaking News' from a year ago, Aaron. Thanks for catching up. 

The way Aaron is laser focused on all things Fox, one would think he'd know that. All he does is watch Fox all day and read everything they write. He should have known. 

Also, the pair is engaged. It's not some illicit affair. Aaron is such a goofball. 

It's a timely reminder. 

Give Aaron a break! He's only a year behind the times. 

Do us all a favor.

Next, Aaron is going to 'expose' Secretary Duffy and Fox host Rachel Campos-Duffy as being married. Heh. 

That's a perfect description of Aaron.

