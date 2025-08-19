Rupar’s Late to the Party: You’ve Been Rupared by Aaron’s Year-Old ‘Scoop’ on Sean Hannity’s Love Life

Aaron Rupar is a lying liar who lies, so much so there is an urban dictionary definition for his name 'rupared' which literally means to mislead. He's at it again.

Were you rupared

📷

Urban Dictionary@urbandictionary

Follow·

Replying to @hostessquickly

rupar: (Verb)To purposely mislead. To completely mischaracterize... https://t.co/0Opj90OHSh — Joeyboy (@Joeyboy25526204) April 15, 2025

Trump outs Ainsley Earhardt for being in a relationship with Sean Hannity live on Fox & Friends. Lawrence Jones immediately changes the topic. pic.twitter.com/Qtm80ZGGQH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

No, Aaron. Trump is simply participating in friendly banter and teasing Ainsley a bit. It's what friends do or even people who are just friendly with one another. Aaron likely has no friends so he's probably not familiar with this game.

Fox & Friends hustles Trump off the air as he continues to bring up the Ainsley Earhardt-Sean Hannity relationship pic.twitter.com/TV09yDY2eO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2025

Aaron really thinks he did something here. Yes, 'Breaking News' from a year ago, Aaron. Thanks for catching up.

Fox News wrote about them being engaged in December. https://t.co/hE5YWsyrru pic.twitter.com/mcwnwvl5tb — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 19, 2025

The way Aaron is laser focused on all things Fox, one would think he'd know that. All he does is watch Fox all day and read everything they write. He should have known.

No, the engagement was announced last year, Aaron. https://t.co/TydtDwaE2B — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 19, 2025

Also, the pair is engaged. It's not some illicit affair. Aaron is such a goofball.

Just a reminder that Rupar is the biggest media hack to ever exist. He’s as dishonest as the devil, shouldn’t be trusted, will lie to anyone and everyone. He’s a snake. https://t.co/RV6mOqO5dr — claude (@Th3Claude) August 19, 2025

It's a timely reminder.

Hasn’t that been public information for like five years? They were openly living together during COVID, I thought https://t.co/T4797xpCxH — Stephen Silver (@StephenSilver) August 19, 2025

okay this actually is funny https://t.co/CQcf0b2275 — a bunch of pineapples (@notbadipromise) August 19, 2025

More lies from Aaron Rupar.



Earhardt and Hannity have been in a relationship for a while now and the public knew it.



All Aaron does is lie. https://t.co/TKA2rYuupC — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 19, 2025

Give Aaron a break! He's only a year behind the times.

🙄 Delete your account pic.twitter.com/VgJppFhwDF — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) August 19, 2025

Do us all a favor.

It’s been public forever.. all you do is lie — Tammie McDonald (@TammieMcDonal17) August 19, 2025

They have been together for several years and got engaged (public on Fox) 8 months ago. They just don’t talk about their relationship on air but hasn’t been a “secret” for several years now 😂😂 — Kristi (@kgittins) August 19, 2025

Next, Aaron is going to 'expose' Secretary Duffy and Fox host Rachel Campos-Duffy as being married. Heh.

They've been public with this for like 8 months, you useless drooling moron. — Alan P. Stanwyk (@PleasantBanter1) August 19, 2025

That's a perfect description of Aaron.

