X Account 'Decoding Fox News': A Clueless Leftist Goof Missing Why Newsom’s Tweet Team Gets Roasted

Decoding Fox News is an account obsessed with all things Fox News and 'debunking' their narrative. The account clearly doesn't get what is happening outside of their carefully curated Leftist bubble.

Advertisement

This account thinks this is an insult. https://t.co/G95CYni53v — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 19, 2025

You don’t get why it’s an insult? Let me tell you. The stereotypical blue haired leftist ugly woman with a fruit cake soy boy. The epitome of the left. Average Americans find you Un relatable and nutty — Blonde Pug Zone 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BlondePugZone) August 19, 2025

That about sums it up.

Imitation, no matter how close it is to its inspiration, is the sincerest form of admiration. And, it’s clear this clown admires President Trump’s mastery of political satire, and Orville Redenbacher’s sense of fashion. pic.twitter.com/PVZ9DTl5M0 — 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒ö𝐳𝐞 (@fake_keysersoze) August 19, 2025

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, these people adore Trump.

Not an insult…just verified what we all knew! Newsom isn’t doing his own tweets, but instead utilizing 2 extreme lefties who can’t even come up with their own material or new ideas! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/33ihhgHghS — The Silent Majority (@siIentmajority) August 19, 2025

It is an insult. Unless you’re even more hideous than these two; then it’s a compliment I guess. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) August 19, 2025

It doesn't get much worse.

They look like they’re already offended by something — breakfade (@breakfade) August 19, 2025

It’s a statement on the tone deaf tweet writers. Personally I applaud them. They are instrumental in helping to grow the countries hate for Newsom. Bravo! 👏 — QueenEmyB (@QueenEmyB1) August 19, 2025

Let's be honest, that's a whole bunch of Americans already.

Blue hair and bow tie soy boy. Yea it’s an insult — lucas.wolfe (@lucas_wolfe30) August 19, 2025

They are the perfect example of why the left is losing.



They just don’t have good ideas of their own. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 19, 2025

In a nutshell.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.