Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Tragic Loss: Greta Van Susteren Shares Heartbreaking News of Beloved Makeup Artist's Murde...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Tells MSNBC It’s Great That Trump Wants to Investigate January...
X Account 'Decoding Fox News': A Clueless Leftist Goof Missing Why Newsom’s Tweet...
Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk
Rupar’s Late to the Party: You’ve Been Rupared by Aaron’s Year-Old ‘Scoop’ on...
Mariachi Madness: Boston Mayor Wu Vows to Fight ICE and Prioritize Criminal Illegal...
Sen. John Kennedy Explains How Socialists Rose to Power in the Democrat Party...
BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press...
VIP
Democrats Tell Us Not to Believe Our Lying Eyes About Voter Fraud (Because...
SHAMELESS Ruben Gallego Accidentally Gives the Dems' Mail-In Voting Game UP Pushing This...
Gov. Newsom Press Office's Victory Lap Cringe AF Because They're Too Dumb to...
Academic Gets Dose of His Own Holier-Than-THOU Medicine Calling Dems the ONLY Party...
Young Black Man Makes EPIC, STAT-BASED Case Against Reparations and Woke Host Just...

Speak Up: J.K. Rowling ENDS Hateful Troll With Amusing Reply

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:40 PM on August 19, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Few people get more hate and trolling than J.K. Rowling. It's all for the 'crime' of opposing men in women's spaces, of course.

You'd think her detractors would learn not to get in a battle of wits with the queen. But they have not, and that's fine by us because it's incredibly entertaining to watch:

Advertisement

Heh.

YUP.

Nice.

That's amazing.

But the 'kids hate her.'

We'll keep it alive. The people who attack her are just a very vocal minority.

We adore her.

Recommended

Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Brett T.
Advertisement

Never, ever.

No better example.

Crying all the way to the bank.

Hahahahaha.

Well played.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH J.K ROWLING TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Brett T.
Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk
Grateful Calvin
Tragic Loss: Greta Van Susteren Shares Heartbreaking News of Beloved Makeup Artist's Murder
justmindy
Rep. Jamie Raskin Tells MSNBC It’s Great That Trump Wants to Investigate January 6
Brett T.
X Account 'Decoding Fox News': A Clueless Leftist Goof Missing Why Newsom’s Tweet Team Gets Roasted
justmindy
BAWITDA-BAHAHAHA! Kid Rock Responds to the CRINGIEST Meme From the Governor Newsom Press Office
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired Brett T.
Advertisement