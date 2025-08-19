Speak Up: J.K. Rowling ENDS Hateful Troll With Amusing Reply

Few people get more hate and trolling than J.K. Rowling. It's all for the 'crime' of opposing men in women's spaces, of course.
You'd think her detractors would learn not to get in a battle of wits with the queen. But they have not, and that's fine by us because it's incredibly entertaining to watch:
Speak up. I can’t hear you over the din of four theme parks. pic.twitter.com/URZY0WhRWu— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2025
Heh.
Wait, four? There's two in Orlando... there's two more?!— Cristine Rice (@PstafarianPrice) August 19, 2025
YUP.
Orlando, Hollywood, Osaka and Beijing.— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2025
Nice.
My kids have only read through HP three or four times, and their Lego collection is only maybe 75% complete.— Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 19, 2025
And we’ve only been to two of the theme parks! pic.twitter.com/N7UYD7yHSU
That's amazing.
But the 'kids hate her.'
The rest of the OG fans will keep proliferating and adding more Harry Potter fans to the world.— Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) August 19, 2025
My now 8 year old is still an obsessed young fan whose curly hair now looks just like Hermione’s in the first films… and even the 4 year old has started to become a fan,… https://t.co/cNLC9WdMBZ
We'll keep it alive. The people who attack her are just a very vocal minority.
Miss @jk_rowling is reaching my personal hero status.— Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) August 19, 2025
We adore her.
A child being told she's going to a Harry Potter theme park.— And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 19, 2025
"No, I hate Harry Potter because of J.K. Rowling's stance on transgender women!"
(This never actually happens, btw.) pic.twitter.com/hCqPhgJBnm
Never, ever.
There’s no better example of a tiny minority confusing itself for the vast majority than the people who think that JK Rowling is widely hated. https://t.co/iLlV3GepZI— Scott G (@scttfrnks) August 19, 2025
No better example.
JK Rowling crying about being called a hateful witch... https://t.co/KTRvCUXrFs pic.twitter.com/KqobpgHjAK— Shadowlander (@shadow_lander) August 19, 2025
Crying all the way to the bank.
"Hello, Ministry of Magic? Rowling just Avada Kedavra'd another one!"— Lady Gravemaster (@LadyGravemaster) August 19, 2025
😂😂💀 https://t.co/Aq822rq2I1
Hahahahaha.
Well played.
