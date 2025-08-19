Speak Up: J.K. Rowling ENDS Hateful Troll With Amusing Reply

Few people get more hate and trolling than J.K. Rowling. It's all for the 'crime' of opposing men in women's spaces, of course.

You'd think her detractors would learn not to get in a battle of wits with the queen. But they have not, and that's fine by us because it's incredibly entertaining to watch:

Speak up. I can’t hear you over the din of four theme parks. pic.twitter.com/URZY0WhRWu — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2025

Heh.

Wait, four? There's two in Orlando... there's two more?! — Cristine Rice (@PstafarianPrice) August 19, 2025

YUP.

Orlando, Hollywood, Osaka and Beijing. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 19, 2025

Nice.

My kids have only read through HP three or four times, and their Lego collection is only maybe 75% complete.



And we’ve only been to two of the theme parks! pic.twitter.com/N7UYD7yHSU — Huff (@Huff4Congress) August 19, 2025

That's amazing.

But the 'kids hate her.'

The rest of the OG fans will keep proliferating and adding more Harry Potter fans to the world.



My now 8 year old is still an obsessed young fan whose curly hair now looks just like Hermione’s in the first films… and even the 4 year old has started to become a fan,… https://t.co/cNLC9WdMBZ — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) August 19, 2025

We'll keep it alive. The people who attack her are just a very vocal minority.

Miss @jk_rowling is reaching my personal hero status. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) August 19, 2025

We adore her.

A child being told she's going to a Harry Potter theme park.



"No, I hate Harry Potter because of J.K. Rowling's stance on transgender women!"



(This never actually happens, btw.) pic.twitter.com/hCqPhgJBnm — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) August 19, 2025

Never, ever.

There’s no better example of a tiny minority confusing itself for the vast majority than the people who think that JK Rowling is widely hated. https://t.co/iLlV3GepZI — Scott G (@scttfrnks) August 19, 2025

No better example.

JK Rowling crying about being called a hateful witch... https://t.co/KTRvCUXrFs pic.twitter.com/KqobpgHjAK — Shadowlander (@shadow_lander) August 19, 2025

Crying all the way to the bank.

"Hello, Ministry of Magic? Rowling just Avada Kedavra'd another one!"

😂😂💀 https://t.co/Aq822rq2I1 — Lady Gravemaster (@LadyGravemaster) August 19, 2025

Hahahahaha.

Well played.

