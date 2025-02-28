Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelley’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for His Beau

BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 28, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

TikToker Don Lemon went after Megyn Kelley Tuesday for her remarks celebrating the firing of MSNBC’s Joy Reid. Kelley wisely ignored him. He’s only seeking attention, after all. Lemon’s giving it another go, this time implying that Kelley’s husband is secretly gay and lusting after the CNN castoff’s husband. Again, sadly begging for attention.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Yes, he loves his tantrum-earned tiara.

Lemon’s a millionaire a few times over but misses the screen time CNN afforded him. Now, he is reduced to stunts like this. (WATCH)

‘Journalists’ are incapable of feeling embarrassment. The only embarrassment that will ever exist is observers being embarrassed on their behalf.

We think it’s safe to say Kelley and her husband don’t want anything that belongs to Lemon. Commenters agree.

Yes, Lemon craves attention but few are giving it to him. He’s reduced to staging his own depressing ‘newscast’ from his living room trying to recapture his CNN glory days. There’s nothing left to be squeezed from this Lemon. Kelley is smart to ignore Lemon's tart taunts.

