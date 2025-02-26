Legacy Media Pushed Fake Anti-DOGE Narrative with Staged Protests at Republican-Led Town Halls

Slacker Attacker: Federal Worker Calls into Popular Podcast to Voice Frustration with Lazy...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:08 AM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Legacy media is in the narrative business. Well, the fake narrative business. You shouldn’t be surprised that leftist/Democrat activists are flooding town halls hosted by Republican leaders and screaming and yelling to give the illusion actual Republican constituents are upset at DOGE. Because that’s exactly what's happening.

Here’s more. (READ)

NYT, WaPo, and CBS have been caught red-handed astroturfing town halls with fake Republicans who express fake outrage over DOGE probably to scare weak members of the GOP. 

The Townhall with Rep McCormick was organized by Maggie Goldman a self-proclaimed liberal progressive. 

Soros is giving money to MoveOn and Indivisible to stage fake opposition to DOGE at Republican town halls.

Activists are creating ‘news’ that aligns with the fake narrative legacy media wants to push on the public. The legacy media which is comprised of Democrats who vote for Democrats needs its Democrat bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. to remain in power to impede President Donald Trump and keep money flowing to its various causes and those on the take.

It’s pretty simple and obvious. Commenters recognize it.

Democrat Jessica Tarlov tried to push this fake narrative on co-hosts at Fox News the other day and they laughed at her.

DOGE is popular except with Democrats who want wasteful spending and corruption to continue. We don’t care what they think.

The legacy media’s power and influence is crumbling before our eyes. They have nothing to lose so the lies will be more blatant than ever. They exist to lie, but not for much longer at the rate they're destroying themselves.

