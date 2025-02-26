Legacy Media Pushed Fake Anti-DOGE Narrative with Staged Protests at Republican-Led Town Halls

Legacy media is in the narrative business. Well, the fake narrative business. You shouldn’t be surprised that leftist/Democrat activists are flooding town halls hosted by Republican leaders and screaming and yelling to give the illusion actual Republican constituents are upset at DOGE. Because that’s exactly what's happening.

NYT, WaPo and CBS have been caught red handed astroturfing town halls with fake republicans who express fake outrage over DOGE probably to scare weak members of the GOP.



The Townhall with Rep McCormick was organized by Maggie Goldman a self-proclaimed liberal progressive.… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 25, 2025

Activists are creating ‘news’ that aligns with the fake narrative legacy media wants to push on the public. The legacy media which is comprised of Democrats who vote for Democrats needs its Democrat bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. to remain in power to impede President Donald Trump and keep money flowing to its various causes and those on the take.

It’s pretty simple and obvious. Commenters recognize it.

CNN literally spent an hour last night talking about how republicans were failing because of the giant backlash in these town halls...



The fake news continues to lie.



You cannot hate them enough. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 25, 2025

Create the propaganda. Report the propaganda. Someone else repeats the propaganda. And you have your peer reviewed. evidence. — Moonsap (@Moonsap53) February 25, 2025

🤔 They are losing viewers hand over fist. There will be a new owner of CNN by the end of the year. They are losing money but so loyal to their narrative they will follow it off a cliff!! — DKM (@Denmill53) February 25, 2025

Democrat Jessica Tarlov tried to push this fake narrative on co-hosts at Fox News the other day and they laughed at her.

Jessica Tarlov mentioned those townhalls, so I guess they are misinformation? — Shear Khandr (@ShearK1047) February 25, 2025

Hey @JessicaTarlov heard you the other night spouting off this nonsense. Want to update viewers tonight on @TheFive ?

Didn’t believe you then, & turns out I was correct. — Nunya (@DC72277951) February 25, 2025

DOGE is popular except with Democrats who want wasteful spending and corruption to continue. We don’t care what they think.

I just posted about this. They are paying millions of dollars to have people protest a program that has a 72% public approval rating.



We heard you, Soros, we just didn't like the message. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) February 25, 2025

The legacy media’s power and influence is crumbling before our eyes. They have nothing to lose so the lies will be more blatant than ever. They exist to lie, but not for much longer at the rate they're destroying themselves.