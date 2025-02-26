Drivel War: Backward-Facing Hakeem Jeffries is Looking to the 1800s to Fight Musk and Trump in 2025

VIP
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Civil War? More like drivel war. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries went on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show recently to compare the ‘threat’ of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to the Civil War. Was auditing the government and eliminating wasteful spending a reason for the War Between the States? It’s more insanity from the rudderless Democrat Party.

Start here. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries and Rachel Maddow compare fighting Trump/Elon to fighting the Civil War:Maddow: “Feels like something that we have not experienced since the Civil War, in terms of the threat to our republic."

Jeffries: “It's certainly the case that we understand the scale of the threat that can't be doubted. Our communities have been under siege since before the Civil War. I'm a direct descendant of those very communities, so we understand the struggle, the history.

"Under Jeffries’ leadership, Dems in Congress have an approval rating of 21%.

This stuff is why

.Keep it up, Hakeem. You’re doing just great.

Now hear this man’s 'wisdom.' (WATCH)

This Civil War rhetoric is not going to work with the party at large. Remind us again which side of the Civil War the Democrats were on.

The ones it may work on are the ones currently dragging the party down.

If your political playbook references the 1800s you’re going to lose.

The Republican Party is in the 21st Century. They’re supporting policies that will benefit Democrats despite efforts by the Democrat Party to stop it. Posters explain.

Yep, none of this resonates with voters outside the party and it’s pushing Democrats on the party's edge to leave. Commenters agree.

Advertisement

We love Off-Brand Obama. Jeffries has been a gift to President Trump and the GOP. We’re wondering how much lower he can tank his party’s poll numbers. Any lower and his ‘Civil War’ rhetoric could soon have him leaving the the political battlefield and returning permanently to civilian life.

Tags: CIVIL WAR DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES JOHN LEWIS RACHEL MADDOW

