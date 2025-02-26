Drivel War: Backward-Facing Hakeem Jeffries is Looking to the 1800s to Fight Musk and Trump in 2025

Civil War? More like drivel war. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries went on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show recently to compare the ‘threat’ of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to the Civil War. Was auditing the government and eliminating wasteful spending a reason for the War Between the States? It’s more insanity from the rudderless Democrat Party.

Start here. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries and Rachel Maddow compare fighting Trump/Elon to fighting the Civil War:Maddow: “Feels like something that we have not experienced since the Civil War, in terms of the threat to our republic." Jeffries: “It's certainly the case that we understand the scale of the threat that can't be doubted. Our communities have been under siege since before the Civil War. I'm a direct descendant of those very communities, so we understand the struggle, the history. "Under Jeffries’ leadership, Dems in Congress have an approval rating of 21%. This stuff is why .Keep it up, Hakeem. You’re doing just great.

Now hear this man’s 'wisdom.' (WATCH)

Jeffries: “It's certainly the case that we understand the scale of… pic.twitter.com/UtqoN7uIfA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2025

This Civil War rhetoric is not going to work with the party at large. Remind us again which side of the Civil War the Democrats were on.

The ones it may work on are the ones currently dragging the party down.

This keeps the progressive element mobilized. Unfortunately for Dems, that element is the anchor around the neck of the Democrat Party. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 25, 2025

“Keeping the progressive element mobilized” 😂 pic.twitter.com/B3G7wBAIG9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2025

Geico caveman on the far left shakes his cane – stokes fear into the heart of Republicans. 🤣😂 — Rennie 📷🖨🎨 (@RenMarStudios) February 25, 2025

They use the same script over & over and some lemmings just don't see or get it, mind boggling — Pat Riot62 (@Pat_Riot1962) February 25, 2025

If your political playbook references the 1800s you’re going to lose.

The Republican Party is in the 21st Century. They’re supporting policies that will benefit Democrats despite efforts by the Democrat Party to stop it. Posters explain.

Not a winning strategy, especially when economic improvements and crime reduction begin to be realized. Is there anyone in the Democratic Party leadership that is not an ideologue? — John Birney (@LelandWarrior) February 25, 2025

Their hyperbolic rhetoric may keep their base turned up to 11

But the rest of us just hear bat guano crazy — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 25, 2025

It’s as if they’re TRYING to make GOP ads every day.



This stuff is American voter repellant. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2025

Yep, none of this resonates with voters outside the party and it’s pushing Democrats on the party's edge to leave. Commenters agree.

I love Hakeem Jeffries.



He’s my favorite Democrat Congressman because he brings their approval ratings down. — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 25, 2025

He’s the absolute best. The more he talks, the better. pic.twitter.com/V55XnmMzZd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 25, 2025

He's gonna have to up his game to stay ahead of Crockett.... — OneSadHoopty (@OHoopty) February 25, 2025

He’s needs to up his game and bring it to 10% within the next 2 weeks — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 25, 2025

We love Off-Brand Obama. Jeffries has been a gift to President Trump and the GOP. We’re wondering how much lower he can tank his party’s poll numbers. Any lower and his ‘Civil War’ rhetoric could soon have him leaving the the political battlefield and returning permanently to civilian life.