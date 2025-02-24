VIP
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:14 AM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democrat political advisor James Carville is making his normal media rounds and is predicting an apocalyptic event is on the horizon for President Donald Trump. Carville says the Trump administration will suffer a ‘massive collapse’ in a month.

It’s some wild stuff. (WATCH)

Both could be true.

Carville had been pretty consistent in attacking his Democrat Party for all its bad decisions. Many commenters think Carville got a call from the DNC telling him to cut it out.

Posters noticed this ‘massive collapse’ prediction for the Trump administration is coming out at the same time talk of ‘Trump’s collapsing poll numbers’ is hitting the legacy media. What a coincidence!

Posters aren’t worried about Carville’s prediction. He’s the Jim Cramer of politics. Commenters have the receipts.

Carville’s just doing what he’s told. The massive collapse we see right now is the Democrat Party. The Dems only have a 21 percent favorability rating in recent polls. Trump’s fine.

