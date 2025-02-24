Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days

Democrat political advisor James Carville is making his normal media rounds and is predicting an apocalyptic event is on the horizon for President Donald Trump. Carville says the Trump administration will suffer a ‘massive collapse’ in a month.
It’s some wild stuff. (WATCH)
🚨James Carville issues wild prediction that the Trump admin will experience a “massive collapse” in the next 30 days:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025
“This whole thing is collapsing….the analogy I use is Pickett is 500 yards from the stone wall. Hold your fire. It's going to be easy pickings here in six… pic.twitter.com/1Rx7trZ07P
He’s completely delusional or on some serious pain meds right now. Oooof.— jason (@jschripsema) February 24, 2025
Both could be true.
Carville had been pretty consistent in attacking his Democrat Party for all its bad decisions. Many commenters think Carville got a call from the DNC telling him to cut it out.
Carville is redirecting his anger away from the Democrat Party. He knows they screwed up massively. Said so many times. Guessing he got a talking to.— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 24, 2025
He still went after their hysteria a bit here.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025
The Ragin Cajun wants a "Play possum!” strategy.
He is playing possum, it's just he's laying off ripping the left - which he has been mercilessly doing lately. Someone told him to cut it out and he's now shifted. He's fun when he beats on his own team but never forget he's a commie through and through— Moss Man (@TheMossMan) February 24, 2025
Sounds right. The D's new talking point seems to be Trump's polls are collapsing lol.— justlooking (@skgulch) February 24, 2025
Posters noticed this ‘massive collapse’ prediction for the Trump administration is coming out at the same time talk of ‘Trump’s collapsing poll numbers’ is hitting the legacy media. What a coincidence!
Posters aren’t worried about Carville’s prediction. He’s the Jim Cramer of politics. Commenters have the receipts.
He has such a great track record.— Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) February 24, 2025
One doesn’t have to go very far back to see that. pic.twitter.com/bTRfm2eznz— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 24, 2025
https://t.co/8O0oi9wVxZ pic.twitter.com/CJzDA6LAHy— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) February 23, 2025
The only thing collapsing is the bureaucracy, and those tied to it.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 24, 2025
Trump doesn’t need approval of the DEI hires/bureaucrats who voted for Kamala.
He has the support of the 77M+ who voted for him to do exactly what he’s doing; they all need to vote in 2026 to keep it going.
Carville’s just doing what he’s told. The massive collapse we see right now is the Democrat Party. The Dems only have a 21 percent favorability rating in recent polls. Trump’s fine.
