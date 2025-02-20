Knox, Knox Who’s There? President Trump Aboard AF1 Says He and Elon Musk Are Going Looking for Gold

Leave it to President Donald Trump to take America on a treasure hunt. Wednesday night aboard Air Force One, he said we’re going to Fort Knox to make sure the gold is there. Trump's raising the bar again, let's hope it turns out to be made from real gold.

Advertisement

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump announces there WILL be an audit of the gold reserve at Fort Knox



Elon Musk has proposed a DEEP dive & LIVESTREAM into the Treasury & our gold reserves



“We're going to go to Fort Knox make sure the gold is there,” Trump said

pic.twitter.com/Yrxes7dffk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 20, 2025

It’s been ages since Fort Knox was audited.

Makes you wonder why this hasn’t been done in so long 🤔 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 20, 2025

The last comprehensive audit was 1953 - the second was far less comprehensive in the 1970’s - but even if it is audited the likelihood they’ll share the findings is slim due to the levels of secrecy surrounding those reserves. — That_veteran_guy (@veteran_guy) February 20, 2025

Hush, let us have our fun!

Everyone knows there is only one person who should be allowed to cover this historic golden event - Geraldo Rivera.

Only one reporter allowed in. pic.twitter.com/kmeFhWlF50 — Department of Distraction (@MajorDst) February 20, 2025

Somebody wants to join you pic.twitter.com/YmYlH5eZPC — ECHO (@ERICOC18) February 20, 2025

And Al Capone vault video is what I see... 🤣 — Matt McGahey (@MattMcGahey05) February 20, 2025

I'm hoping it will be exciting and not disappointing like Geraldo Rivera's Al Capone vault. — Tweety (@tweeety5050) February 20, 2025

Is potentially missing gold in our coffers something we want to livestream to the world?? Just asking… — Augustine von Franz (@avonfranz) February 20, 2025

Fingers crossed we don’t get a repeat of Al Capone’s vault.

We hope it’s all there if not somebody has done explaining to do. 🤭🕵️‍♀️ — Texasbitcoiner (@Lil_ole_ladytex) February 20, 2025

Could you imagine if it comes up short? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 20, 2025

What will happen if it is determined that Fort Knox gold has been plundered and has vanished?! 😱 — Mark Mendiola (@MarkMendiola3) February 20, 2025

I would suggest while you're there to make sure the gold is real! — Kristine Guzzone (@guzzone22) February 20, 2025

A lot of overtime getting those lead bars painted... pic.twitter.com/YV68amg0qF — Skabz* (@_Skabz_) February 20, 2025

Going to need a lot of spray paint to do the job. Fort Knox reportedly houses 368,000 bars of gold.

Hopefully, Trump will find real gold.

We are all in for a huge surprise! pic.twitter.com/H1ajiwmdnl — Commonsenseprevails (@Commonsensepre2) February 20, 2025

Wow, or something worth much more than gold!