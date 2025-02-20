Pete or Re-Pete? A ‘New’ Buttigieg is Bashing Democrat ‘Diversity’ and Political Party...
Knox, Knox Who’s There? President Trump Aboard AF1 Says He and Elon Musk Are Going Looking for Gold

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Groll, File

Leave it to President Donald Trump to take America on a treasure hunt. Wednesday night aboard Air Force One, he said we’re going to Fort Knox to make sure the gold is there. Trump's raising the bar again, let's hope it turns out to be made from real gold.

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

It’s been ages since Fort Knox was audited.

Hush, let us have our fun!

Everyone knows there is only one person who should be allowed to cover this historic golden event - Geraldo Rivera.

Fingers crossed we don’t get a repeat of Al Capone’s vault.

Going to need a lot of spray paint to do the job. Fort Knox reportedly houses 368,000 bars of gold.

Hopefully, Trump will find real gold.

Wow, or something worth much more than gold!

