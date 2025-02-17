DOGE Prepares to Audit the Gold Reserves at Fort Knox as well as...
My Bellow Americans: Fed Workers Again Pull Out Tattered Playbook and Songbooks to Fight Trump and Musk

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on February 17, 2025
Twitchy

We’ve previously covered how federal union protesters have employed sonic torture as a way to make the public aware of their mass layoffs plight. Their apparent hope is that off-key singing will make Elon Musk and DOGE put off eliminating their jobs as federal employees.  

Have a listen and see if you think this is effective. (WATCH)

We’ll give you a moment to grab a tissue and bandages for your bleeding ears.

Again with the singing! The Democrat Party (to which these workers belong) is perpetually stuck in the 1960s. They desperately need to ditch their playbook and songbooks because this doesn't work.

It looks like a few commenters escaped the golden throats of the protesters.

Some posters say these howling protesters are going to the dogs.

We’ve made this observation as well. Everything about the Democrat Party is unattractive. It feels like they’ve rejected beauty on every level. Like the last poster said, we cannot relate to them. That’s probably the case for a growing number of Americans and the 1960s sing-alongs just make it harder.

