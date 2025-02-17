My Bellow Americans: Fed Workers Again Pull Out Tattered Playbook and Songbooks to Fight Trump and Musk

We’ve previously covered how federal union protesters have employed sonic torture as a way to make the public aware of their mass layoffs plight. Their apparent hope is that off-key singing will make Elon Musk and DOGE put off eliminating their jobs as federal employees.

Have a listen and see if you think this is effective. (WATCH)

Protestor breaks into song at a Washington protest against Trump and Elon Musk.



I saw it so now you have to pic.twitter.com/AsEsF2s9pb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 17, 2025

My ears!!! — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) February 17, 2025

My ear after hearing this pic.twitter.com/jDbuusn7pl — Nova Jenson (@Novajmorea) February 17, 2025

We’ll give you a moment to grab a tissue and bandages for your bleeding ears.

Again with the singing! The Democrat Party (to which these workers belong) is perpetually stuck in the 1960s. They desperately need to ditch their playbook and songbooks because this doesn't work.

My👂what’s going on who told them singing horribly is the best way of protecting? it is creepy. — Dagim Addis (@DagimAddis3) February 17, 2025

This is their new tactic now? Singing? — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) February 17, 2025

Whats with all the singing lately??



Do they think they’re all in some sort of weird version of high school musical or something?!



What a bunch of weirdo rejects doing weirdo reject stuff. — 𝗍һ᥆ᥙgһ𝗍s 𝖿r᥆m ᥲ 𝖿᥆rg᥆𝗍𝗍ᥱᥒ mіᥣᥣᥱᥒᥒіᥲᥣ 💬 (@ilymdj1915) February 17, 2025

It looks like a few commenters escaped the golden throats of the protesters.

I see people flapping their arms and you say they've broken out in song... and all I hear is the voices in my head thanking me for not touching the volume button on my phone! — Delic8WeeFlower (@Delic8WeeFlower) February 17, 2025

Oops, forgot to have the volume on. I guess I'll just have to imagine their angelic voices. — SezSimon (@SezSimon42) February 17, 2025

Some posters say these howling protesters are going to the dogs.

Sounds like a dog vomiting. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) February 17, 2025

My dog sounds better. Respect the dogs🤣🤣 — TenyearGoal (@MtuwaMaoni) February 17, 2025

Dude, that's an insult to vomiting dogs everywhere. — Patriot Duck 🇺🇸 (@RealPatriotDuck) February 17, 2025

Everything they do is ugly and meant to snuff out all that is beautiful. They do it because they hate themselves so much — Pigpen (@PigpenEXHD359) February 17, 2025

I can’t describe how much I don’t relate to this side of America — Chris Allison (@Chrisleealliso) February 17, 2025

We’ve made this observation as well. Everything about the Democrat Party is unattractive. It feels like they’ve rejected beauty on every level. Like the last poster said, we cannot relate to them. That’s probably the case for a growing number of Americans and the 1960s sing-alongs just make it harder.