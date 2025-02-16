CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Claims Luigi Mangione Defense Website Post Was Newsworthy, if so Why Delete It?

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins keeps digging herself into a deeper hole. On Friday, she posted the web address of Luigi Mangione’s defense fund website on X. Posters accused her of promoting the funding portal for Mangione, who is charged in the shooting death of an insurance company CEO. She deleted the post without explanation.

Today, she responded to the controversy and commenters immediately pushed back. (READ)

This is not true. I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 16, 2025

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins deletes post promoting Luigi Mangione’s defense fund after backlash https://t.co/rq14XVxR9S pic.twitter.com/73B62QQe3G — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2025

You literally tweeted about it and then quickly deleted it once you started to receive backlash.

Don't try to play stupid now. pic.twitter.com/DbvaX2CwqK — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 16, 2025

Sharing a link to a fund-raising site is most definitely "promotion." — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 16, 2025

We can find no previous posts on X where Collins has published the web address of a suspected murderer’s defense fund. The web address she posted Friday prominently provides links to donate towards Mangione's defense.

I went to the website you posted and here’s what I found. pic.twitter.com/RbLN9ppowK — Annie 🇺🇸 (@AnnieGranny8246) February 16, 2025

But “contribute” is front-and-center on the site’s navigation bar. The site also has very limited information - most at least two weeks old. What makes this newsworthy and why share the link if not to amplify one side of the story? — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) February 16, 2025

Promoting an alleged stone cold killer’s defense fund as a journalist is pretty gross stuff.



That’s all people will think about now when she tries to tee up a “gotcha” question in press conferences. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 16, 2025

All her arguments are undermined by her deletion of the ‘newsworthy’ post.

If that’s the case, then why delete it?



You know what you did was sick and twisted — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 16, 2025

Why’d you delete the post if it wasn’t you sharing a fundraising link (which it was). — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 16, 2025

You know what would be newsworthy @kaitlancollins ? Telling the truth. This entire sorry debacle is another prime example of why legacy media has jumped the shark…and won’t be coming back. — Lori Geishecker (@lorigeishecker) February 16, 2025

Collins argues the site’s creation is newsworthy. If that were true then there would be no journalistic reason to delete the post. By deleting and offering no explanation she has only confirmed that it should have never been posted in the first place. Her protestations point to a person who is not being truthful. It’s no wonder people rightfully do not trust ‘journalists.’