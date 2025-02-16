60 Minutes: We Have To Censor People to Promote Free Speech (VIDEO)
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Claims Luigi Mangione Defense Website Post Was Newsworthy, if so Why Delete It?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 16, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins keeps digging herself into a deeper hole. On Friday, she posted the web address of Luigi Mangione’s defense fund website on X. Posters accused her of promoting the funding portal for Mangione, who is charged in the shooting death of an insurance company CEO. She deleted the post without explanation. 

Today, she responded to the controversy and commenters immediately pushed back. (READ)

We can find no previous posts on X where Collins has published the web address of a suspected murderer’s defense fund. The web address she posted Friday prominently provides links to donate towards Mangione's defense.

All her arguments are undermined by her deletion of the ‘newsworthy’ post.

Collins argues the site’s creation is newsworthy. If that were true then there would be no journalistic reason to delete the post. By deleting and offering no explanation she has only confirmed that it should have never been posted in the first place. Her protestations point to a person who is not being truthful. It’s no wonder people rightfully do not trust ‘journalists.’

