CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Posted and Then Deleted Link to Suspected Murderer’s Defense Fund Website

CNN's Kaitlan Collins is facing an angry, enormous backlash on X this weekend after promoting the website for Luigi Mangione’s defense fund. You’ll recall Mangione has been charged with murder and several other charges in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. That shooting took place in New York City in early December. Collins posted the link to X on Friday but has since deleted it with no explanation.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins deletes post promoting Luigi Mangione’s defense fund after backlash https://t.co/rq14XVxR9S pic.twitter.com/73B62QQe3G — New York Post (@nypost) February 16, 2025

That is a pretty stupid thing for a journalist to do. — USALover (@USALover2025) February 16, 2025

has this woman lost her mind? — Bearoff (@bearoffsghost) February 16, 2025

Some posters could not believe that Collins posted the link to a site being used to raise money for a man accused of murder.

If she really promoted that @cnn should fire her. I’m skeptical she did that because it would be something so irresponsible and egregious for an intelligent news anchor to do. But if true this is horrible of her and reflects very badly on her employer if left unaddressed. — Popz Boltz ⚡️ (@PopzBoltz) February 16, 2025

Wow, that's a bold move by Collins.



Really stirs the pot, doesn't it? — Priyanshu Jha | System Guy (@humpriyanshuu) February 16, 2025

Posted and then deleted? Interesting — Wisdom Corridor (@WisdomCorridor) February 16, 2025

My gosh, the Left has no shame. I'm sure she only took it down to try to protect her job. — TheModernFederalist (@ModernFed) February 16, 2025

she forgot to switch to her alt — Jessica Montgomery (@jessicanolanova) February 16, 2025

That could be a possibility, but we don’t know why it was posted.

Many were calling for Collins to not only be removed from the White House press corps but also fired.

Kaitlan Collins needs her press pass revoked and to be fired from CNN — Danny🇺🇸 (@Fivixz) February 16, 2025

She has no business being called a journalist. She's a left leaning Activist masquerading as one. She doesn't deliver objective news. She's been nothing but rude to Pres. Trump, going back to his 1st term. She doesn't try to hide her disdain for him. It's utterly disrespectful! — Elizabeth Kurpiel (@bethk68) February 16, 2025

Pull her access to Oval Office & Air Force 1 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸 CHLOE 🇺🇸 (@Chloe4Djt) February 16, 2025

I’m so over her , President Trump told her the other day “ I didn’t say you could talk yet “! — Tina (@TheSassyMedusa) February 16, 2025

Kaitlan Collins seems to have become nothing more than an antagonist much like Jim Acosta both adding no value to news. — Joe (@JCSAZ01) February 16, 2025

As of this writing, Collins has not responded to the controversy. CNN has also not responded. We have no official explanation for why the website link was posted to X and then deleted.