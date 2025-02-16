Nothing to Crow About: Munich-Crashing Colorado Democrat Fancies Himself as the ‘Voice of...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Posted and Then Deleted Link to Suspected Murderer’s Defense Fund Website

Warren Squire  |  3:11 AM on February 16, 2025
CNN's Kaitlan Collins is facing an angry, enormous backlash on X this weekend after promoting the website for Luigi Mangione’s defense fund. You’ll recall Mangione has been charged with murder and several other charges in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. That shooting took place in New York City in early December. Collins posted the link to X on Friday but has since deleted it with no explanation.

Here’s more. (READ)

Some posters could not believe that Collins posted the link to a site being used to raise money for a man accused of murder.

That could be a possibility, but we don’t know why it was posted.

Many were calling for Collins to not only be removed from the White House press corps but also fired.

As of this writing, Collins has not responded to the controversy. CNN has also not responded. We have no official explanation for why the website link was posted to X and then deleted.

