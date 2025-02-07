Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are desperate to drive a wedge between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They see how effective the duo is at dismantling the bloated and corrupt federal government they support and depend on.
Today’s Time Magazine cover epitomizes this tired and useless strategy. They’re expectedly pushing the false narrative that Elon Musk is really in charge. The cover has Musk sitting at Trump’s Resolute desk in the Oval Office. The cover even has a backdrop of ominous Russian red. So original. Don’t worry, Trump set them straight. We’ll get to that at the moment.
First, here’s Time Magazine’s cover. (READ)
TIME's new cover: Inside Elon Musk's war on Washington https://t.co/95Qictx4zP pic.twitter.com/QZ73CZqtnM— TIME (@TIME) February 7, 2025
They are betting on Trump’s ego and character. He is extremely competitive so they’re hoping to trigger him and wedge a conflict. For him to cut Elon’s wings.— H◉llO (@hollllogram) February 7, 2025
They're trying so hard to turn Trump against Elon.— World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) February 7, 2025
The problem with their plan is that neither Trump nor Elon are id!ots 😏
They still think legacy media has power even after all the USAID bombshells came out— MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) February 7, 2025
That’s adorable
Mask and Trump are working as a team and having the time of their lives disassembling the federal government that no longer serves the people.
Trump was asked today about the Time Magazine cover and had the perfect, hilarious response. (WATCH)
🚨REPORTER: "Mr. President, do you have a reaction to the new TIME magazine cover that has Elon Musk sitting behind *your* resolute desk?"— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 7, 2025
TRUMP: "Is TIME magazine still in business? I didn't even know that." 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5y8wgGxsv
They're just giving him free layups at this point. The people see through their propaganda.— The Sharpest MMA (@MrMMASharp) February 7, 2025
It recently hit me hard how much of a Trump drought we’ve been in and how thirsty I’d forgotten I was.— Belt-Fed Reverend (@BeltFedRev) February 7, 2025
I did not know how empty my soul was now that it is filled.— Stable Boomer Rube (@boomer_rube) February 7, 2025
Much needed leadership, so glad he is back— Yes! ❌٥❌٥❌ (@X0XO222) February 7, 2025
Yes, we’ve missed this Trump.
Meme-makers have taken the video and did a gangster remix. Check it out. (WATCH)
BOOOM!!!😎🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5D6y62gcOK— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) February 7, 2025
I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025
It’s clear Musk and Trump have nothing but affection and admiration for each other. The other day, Scott Jennings described Musk as Trump’s ‘instrument of destruction.’ There’s plenty of demolition left to do. Best of all, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats cannot stop it no matter how many fake narratives they push or how many lame magazine covers they print. Time's up.
