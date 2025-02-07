Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are desperate to drive a wedge between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They see how effective the duo is at dismantling the bloated and corrupt federal government they support and depend on.

Advertisement

Today’s Time Magazine cover epitomizes this tired and useless strategy. They’re expectedly pushing the false narrative that Elon Musk is really in charge. The cover has Musk sitting at Trump’s Resolute desk in the Oval Office. The cover even has a backdrop of ominous Russian red. So original. Don’t worry, Trump set them straight. We’ll get to that at the moment.

First, here’s Time Magazine’s cover. (READ)

They are betting on Trump’s ego and character. He is extremely competitive so they’re hoping to trigger him and wedge a conflict. For him to cut Elon’s wings. — H◉llO (@hollllogram) February 7, 2025

They're trying so hard to turn Trump against Elon.



The problem with their plan is that neither Trump nor Elon are id!ots 😏 — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) February 7, 2025

They still think legacy media has power even after all the USAID bombshells came out



That’s adorable — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) February 7, 2025

Mask and Trump are working as a team and having the time of their lives disassembling the federal government that no longer serves the people.

Trump was asked today about the Time Magazine cover and had the perfect, hilarious response. (WATCH)

🚨REPORTER: "Mr. President, do you have a reaction to the new TIME magazine cover that has Elon Musk sitting behind *your* resolute desk?"



TRUMP: "Is TIME magazine still in business? I didn't even know that." 💀🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5y8wgGxsv — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 7, 2025

They're just giving him free layups at this point. The people see through their propaganda. — The Sharpest MMA (@MrMMASharp) February 7, 2025

It recently hit me hard how much of a Trump drought we’ve been in and how thirsty I’d forgotten I was. — Belt-Fed Reverend (@BeltFedRev) February 7, 2025

I did not know how empty my soul was now that it is filled. — Stable Boomer Rube (@boomer_rube) February 7, 2025

Much needed leadership, so glad he is back — Yes! ❌٥❌٥❌ (@X0XO222) February 7, 2025

Yes, we’ve missed this Trump.

Meme-makers have taken the video and did a gangster remix. Check it out. (WATCH)

I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

It’s clear Musk and Trump have nothing but affection and admiration for each other. The other day, Scott Jennings described Musk as Trump’s ‘instrument of destruction.’ There’s plenty of demolition left to do. Best of all, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats cannot stop it no matter how many fake narratives they push or how many lame magazine covers they print. Time's up.