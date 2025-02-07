Celebrating the Wins: Riley Gaines Looks Back on Her Journey to Protect Women's...
Killing Time: Trump Destroys ‘News’ Magazine’s Musk Cover Story with Perfect Response

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:15 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are desperate to drive a wedge between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They see how effective the duo is at dismantling the bloated and corrupt federal government they support and depend on. 

Today’s Time Magazine cover epitomizes this tired and useless strategy. They’re expectedly pushing the false narrative that Elon Musk is really in charge. The cover has Musk sitting at Trump’s Resolute desk in the Oval Office. The cover even has a backdrop of ominous Russian red. So original. Don’t worry, Trump set them straight. We’ll get to that at the moment.

First, here’s Time Magazine’s cover. (READ)

Mask and Trump are working as a team and having the time of their lives disassembling the federal government that no longer serves the people.

Trump was asked today about the Time Magazine cover and had the perfect, hilarious response. (WATCH)

Yes, we’ve missed this Trump.

Meme-makers have taken the video and did a gangster remix. Check it out. (WATCH)

It’s clear Musk and Trump have nothing but affection and admiration for each other. The other day, Scott Jennings described Musk as Trump’s ‘instrument of destruction.’ There’s plenty of demolition left to do. Best of all, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats cannot stop it no matter how many fake narratives they push or how many lame magazine covers they print. Time's up.

