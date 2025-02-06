Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destruction

Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk an...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:24 AM on February 06, 2025
Twitchy

President Donald Trump selected Elon Musk to audit the government with his DOGE team. They’re finding waste and being radically transparent about it. Everyone should be celebrating it. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are losing their minds over this. Scott Jennings brought the truth to them on CNN Wednesday night. Not only is Musk Trump’s instrument of destruction, but it's also what Americans voted for.

He lays down the truth here. (WATCH)

Yes, the democracy crowd is now the bureaucracy crowd. They can’t stand that a democratically-elected President is keeping his promise to upend a government that doesn't work for the people. They’re attacking the messenger instead of the mess of out-of-control spending. It's infuriating posters.

Every day some hidden way of wasting our money is exposed. Commenters say they’ve never seen anything in government like what DOGE is doing.

We don’t know why these women are doubting that Musk and Trump are in communication with each other. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been sharing DOGE’s findings and announcing cuts and freezes. Sounds like the lines of communication are open to us.

We like Musk’s new designation. Posters like it, too. (WATCH)

We do not understand these ‘journos’ and pundits who act blindsided by Musk and DOGE. All of this was discussed at Trump’s rallies. Americans voted for it. The only surprise is how quickly and well it is going. But, there’s no doubt Trump supporters are getting what they voted for.

