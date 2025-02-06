Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destruction

President Donald Trump selected Elon Musk to audit the government with his DOGE team. They’re finding waste and being radically transparent about it. Everyone should be celebrating it. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are losing their minds over this. Scott Jennings brought the truth to them on CNN Wednesday night. Not only is Musk Trump’s instrument of destruction, but it's also what Americans voted for.

He lays down the truth here. (WATCH)

JENNINGS: Elon is Trump's “instrument of destruction” against the out of control federal bureaucracy.



"This is radical transparency…the American people elected Donald Trump because they thought he was going to be a sledgehammer against this government and against the… pic.twitter.com/B3KPqwTrWb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 6, 2025

Look, it’s 5 smug useless people defending unaccountable bureaucracy vs. one person pointing out the obvious. — PennyStocks (@P3nnySt0cks) February 6, 2025

Yes, the democracy crowd is now the bureaucracy crowd. They can’t stand that a democratically-elected President is keeping his promise to upend a government that doesn't work for the people. They’re attacking the messenger instead of the mess of out-of-control spending. It's infuriating posters.

They're not even upset about the absurd spending

Imagine being upset at the man exposing fraud, and not the Fraudsters..it's insanity — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) February 6, 2025

Now we're giving it to them the hard way. — Joseph Hardin (@ColJosephHardin) February 6, 2025

Every day some hidden way of wasting our money is exposed. Commenters say they’ve never seen anything in government like what DOGE is doing.

The transparency is so refreshing! And we can actually see it thanks to @elonmusk — Rocky Jameson (@brianlanghans32) February 6, 2025

I'm almost 60 and never has there been so much transparency. It feels like it is finally OUR government — LYBL (@truered23) February 6, 2025

My god I can't listen to these women scream. When will they know screaming doesn't mean they are right. — Vijay Cj (@VijayCjj) February 6, 2025

Scott you are an absolute saint for getting on this show every night and politely listening to these lunatics before obliterating there wrong sided points. Thank you, keep it up!! — The Hegemony™ (@OneHegemony) February 6, 2025

We don’t know why these women are doubting that Musk and Trump are in communication with each other. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been sharing DOGE’s findings and announcing cuts and freezes. Sounds like the lines of communication are open to us.

We like Musk’s new designation. Posters like it, too. (WATCH)

Elon is henceforth known as "The Sledgehammer" pic.twitter.com/5t43tS7DE4 — Ryan Tyre 🇺🇸 (@ryantyre) February 6, 2025

America voted for a sledgehammer. America got the sledgehammer it voted for. End of discussion. — American Dad (@fellowtofollow) February 6, 2025

Make no mistake, when we voted for President Trump, we voted for Elon!!! — Brenda (@Bren19901977) February 6, 2025

that's right—that's exactly what i voted for 🔥 — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) February 6, 2025

We do not understand these ‘journos’ and pundits who act blindsided by Musk and DOGE. All of this was discussed at Trump’s rallies. Americans voted for it. The only surprise is how quickly and well it is going. But, there’s no doubt Trump supporters are getting what they voted for.