Scott Jennings Slams Catherine Rampell Over Trump’s Canada and Mexico Border Deals

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on February 04, 2025
Twitchy

On Monday, President Donald Trump used tariff threats to get both Canada and Mexico on board with helping the U.S. in its fight against illegal immigration and the import of deadly fentanyl. Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post couldn’t give Trump credit for doing it and said he did nothing. Scott Jennings called her a liar and then railed on her. At one point she laughed after the mention of Americans dying from fentanyl poisoning.

Here’s their exchange on CNN. (WATCH)

You would think a Democrat like Rampell would save her bad takes for CNN shows where Scott Jennings is not a panel guest. We can only assume she enjoys being humiliated regularly on TV.

She is a small child hilariously trying to go toe-to-toe with an adult. She lacks the lived experience or knowledge to be on any news panel show.

This is not the first time Rampell has been out of her depth. In mid-January, she ignorantly stated Pete Hegseth’s main qualification for being Secretary of Defense was being a TV host. We covered that story here.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS CANADA CNN DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

