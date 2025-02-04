Scott Jennings Slams Catherine Rampell Over Trump’s Canada and Mexico Border Deals

On Monday, President Donald Trump used tariff threats to get both Canada and Mexico on board with helping the U.S. in its fight against illegal immigration and the import of deadly fentanyl. Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post couldn’t give Trump credit for doing it and said he did nothing. Scott Jennings called her a liar and then railed on her. At one point she laughed after the mention of Americans dying from fentanyl poisoning.

Advertisement

Here’s their exchange on CNN. (WATCH)

JUST IN: CNN's Scott Jennings shuts down WaPo's Catherine Rampell after she said Trump got "rolled" by Canada & Mexico.



At one point, Rampell laughed after Jennings mentioned all the fentanyl de*ths from open borders.



Jennings: Canada and Mexico need to help us.



Rampell: They… pic.twitter.com/5nNzROoEEr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2025

Collin, I’m beginning to think these people don’t like America very much. Very shameful. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 3, 2025

They like having "gotcha" moments. It's all they have right now.



Pretty sad, actually. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

You would think a Democrat like Rampell would save her bad takes for CNN shows where Scott Jennings is not a panel guest. We can only assume she enjoys being humiliated regularly on TV.

She got caught lying. She said they're not doing anything differently, even though Mexico just announced they'd send 10,000 troops to the border where the cartels are operating. Jennings smoked her, per usual. — Kyle Clark (@KyleCla21074039) February 3, 2025

Trump clearly got what he wanted out of both exchanges otherwise he wouldn't have delayed anything. This isn't hard to figure out. — OldAndTired (@Ftrain126) February 4, 2025

Crampell is not even up to halfwit level — umlaut (@umlaut) February 3, 2025

She is a small child hilariously trying to go toe-to-toe with an adult. She lacks the lived experience or knowledge to be on any news panel show.

Rappel is too intellectually immature to even comment. Her nervous laugh speaks volumes. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 3, 2025

"Mexico is helping at the southern border."



15M illegals storming the border over 4 years is helping?



Helping who exactly? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

So, Catherine, it’s funny that thousands of Americans have died because of fentanyl. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 3, 2025

She got what you'd call "rolled" and was so embarrassed that she started laughing. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2025

Don’t give her that much credit. Sociopaths don’t feel embarrassment. — Joe (@Joe929729835426) February 4, 2025

This is not the first time Rampell has been out of her depth. In mid-January, she ignorantly stated Pete Hegseth’s main qualification for being Secretary of Defense was being a TV host. We covered that story here.