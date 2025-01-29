Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White House Press Pass

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Republican Scott Presler says he’s vying for a White House press pass. He made the proclamation Tuesday, right after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump was opening up press briefings to modern media outlets. Is Presler joking? Probably, but he has his reasons for wanting a White House ‘Press’ lanyard.

Keep going. (READ)

Even if Presler is pulling commenters’ legs, they agree he would make a great addition to daily press briefings.

Now we get to the real reason Presler wants to be in that room - his female doppelgänger, Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

We’ve never seen them in the same room. We covered how people get the two confused here.

A White House press briefing might be our best chance of getting the two together. Presler fans say they are ready.

We’d love to see the two finally meet face to face. Presler should apply for that White House press pass, it wouldn’t hurt to have it.

