Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White House Press Pass

Republican Scott Presler says he’s vying for a White House press pass. He made the proclamation Tuesday, right after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump was opening up press briefings to modern media outlets. Is Presler joking? Probably, but he has his reasons for wanting a White House ‘Press’ lanyard.

Pleased to announce that I’ll be applying for White House press credentials to join the briefings. pic.twitter.com/btpu0IUnic — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 28, 2025

Even if Presler is pulling commenters’ legs, they agree he would make a great addition to daily press briefings.

I know you are joking but you would be awesome there. I think you have found your calling (for now) registering voters though, no? — Sharon Cabana (@sharoncabana) January 28, 2025

I hope they do background checks. I know you’ll pass. But there are many “influencers” on X that absolutely would not pass a basic FBI background check. — Maile (@MaileOnX) January 28, 2025

You absolutely should. We support you 100%. I mean, seriously Scott, you have more viewers here than @CNN does in a month. Nobody in Gen Z or Gen A watch broadcast media but they read EVERY SINGLE POST that you make. Go for it, please! — Myers Alva (@tizintest) January 28, 2025

Oh wow! Scott "The Persistence" Presler at White House briefings???? We really are in a Golden Age!#zelena — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) January 28, 2025

Now we get to the real reason Presler wants to be in that room - his female doppelgänger, Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

If I am chosen for the White House press briefings, I will do my best to sit near Kaitlan Collins.



My hair will be done. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 28, 2025

If you do, can you explain to her what integrity means? She seems to be clueless about the concept. — Joyousguard (@truththrulove) January 28, 2025

Come to think of it, I've never seen you two at the same place at the same time...hmmmm. — Skip Mayfield (@SkipMayfield) January 28, 2025

We’ve never seen them in the same room. We covered how people get the two confused here.

A White House press briefing might be our best chance of getting the two together. Presler fans say they are ready.

I will screenshot it everyday. — Jordan Daley (@JDaIey) January 28, 2025

Roll your sleeves up so we can tell you two apart please. — William Burns (@WmRBurns) January 28, 2025

Please dress like her also - that would be hilarious!!!! — Pammy (@PamelaDragosh) January 28, 2025

Lol your hair is better — Splad (@theRealSplad) January 28, 2025

You may finally beat the rumors if you are both in the same place at the same time. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 28, 2025

We’d love to see the two finally meet face to face. Presler should apply for that White House press pass, it wouldn’t hurt to have it.