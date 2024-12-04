Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?

Scott Presler is a towering young man with flowing long hair. His incredible voter outreach helped win Pennsylvania for Trump. He’s also in love. Wait, has Scott finally met his perfect match?

Well, let’s find out.

I’m very attracted to this woman.



She’s stunning. pic.twitter.com/0T0LjFJ6ou — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 4, 2024

Woman? Isn’t that a pic of Scott? We don’t remember him being at a CNN event.

Wait, that’s not Scott. It’s CNN’s Kaitlan Collins!

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/8xyf7GlaKt — Stella X (@GreenEy3sOpen) December 4, 2024

We’re seeing double, too. It’s not everyday one discovers their doppelgänger.

Wait, are we sure that’s not Scott?

Why did you post a photo of yourself, Scott? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 4, 2024

Bro posted a picture of himself like we wouldn’t notice. — Staughton (@TheStaughton) December 4, 2024

I never see anything other than Scott Presler when looking at that woman. 😂 Sorry — Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) December 4, 2024

These guys might be right. We can’t recall ever seeing Scott and Kaitlan together.

Scott are you moonlighting at CNN?

How come when you are around she isn't there... and when she is around you aren't there? Its like Clark Kent and Superman... something you want to tell us? — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) December 4, 2024

LOL!



Wait! It just occurred to me that I’ve never seen the two of you in the same room at the same time. 😂 — MAGA (@wwwMAGA_) December 4, 2024

Man, the resemblance is uncanny. Thankfully, we have figured out a way to tell these lookalikes apart.

You’ve got better hair!!!😆😆😆 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) December 4, 2024

You’re hair is still superior — NukedAccount4 (@NukedAccount4) December 4, 2024

I think she's a Breck girl... pic.twitter.com/zikm1gVjYP — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 4, 2024

Ok, we’re satisfied for now that Scott and Kaitlan are two different people. But, if we ever see a CNN van in rural Pennsylvania and out comes some long-haired giant registering the Amish to vote - the jig is up, Scott!