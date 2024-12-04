Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
VIP
Mollie Hemingway Tells the Media to Stop Using the Term 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Biden Wasn’t That Bad! Presidential Pardon Whataboutism Gets Historically Hysterical
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
VIP
Sotomayor's False Equivalency
James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology
Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert...
DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Su...
Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...
Supreme Shock: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Likens Child Sex Change Ban to Interracial...

Seeing Double: Has Scott Presler Finally Found His Perfect Match?

Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Scott Presler is a towering young man with flowing long hair. His incredible voter outreach helped win Pennsylvania for Trump. He’s also in love. Wait, has Scott finally met his perfect match?

Advertisement

Well, let’s find out.

Woman? Isn’t that a pic of Scott? We don’t remember him being at a CNN event.

Wait, that’s not Scott. It’s CNN’s Kaitlan Collins!

We’re seeing double, too. It’s not everyday one discovers their doppelgänger.

Wait, are we sure that’s not Scott?

These guys might be right. We can’t recall ever seeing Scott and Kaitlan together.

Scott are you moonlighting at CNN?

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Advertisement

Man, the resemblance is uncanny. Thankfully, we have figured out a way to tell these lookalikes apart.

Ok, we’re satisfied for now that Scott and Kaitlan are two different people. But, if we ever see a CNN van in rural Pennsylvania and out comes some long-haired giant registering the Amish to vote - the jig is up, Scott!

Tags: CNN HAIR JOURNALIST PENNSYLVANIA KAITLAN COLLINS MAGA REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
Warren Squire
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Brett T.
Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Amy Curtis
The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
Brett T.
Mittens Out! MAGA Says ‘Good Riddance’ as Mitt Romney Bids Farewell to Senate
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup Brett T.
Advertisement