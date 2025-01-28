Bill Melugin Reports There’s Something Happening at the Southern Border He’s Never Seen...
Andy Ngo: Biden’s DOJ Made Payments to BLM/Antifa to Settle Lawsuits
Jesuit Priest Wants Us to Remember Jesus Was a Refugee
It's Time to Say 'Sayonara' to Woke Lefties Destroying Entertainment

Wholesale Racism: 19 Attorneys General Tell Costco Its Discriminatory DEI Policies Could Cost Them

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:02 AM on January 28, 2025
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

It looks like Costco’s doubling-down on its discriminatory DEI company policies could soon land the wholesale giant in court. Nineteen attorneys general have signed a letter telling Costco to drop its DEI policies and follow the path other large companies have like Walmart, Target and McDonald’s. Those companies and others recently abandoned DEI for merit-based policies.

Here’s more. (READ)

Despite some pockets of resistance, it really feels like America has turned a corner and is embracing equality and kicking equity to the curb.  Commenters can feel it.

Race-hustler Al Sharpton recently made himself the face of Costco’s racist policies. We covered that event here. He’s not going to like it if Costco starts treating employees equally.

They can have him!

It’s pretty disheartening a company can be so brazen in supporting overtly discriminatory policies. But, it looks like court may be the only place they will see the light.

We’re looking forward to Costco defending its DEI policies to these attorneys general. It’ll be a word salad worthy of their produce section.

