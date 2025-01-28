Wholesale Racism: 19 Attorneys General Tell Costco Its Discriminatory DEI Policies Could Cost Them

It looks like Costco’s doubling-down on its discriminatory DEI company policies could soon land the wholesale giant in court. Nineteen attorneys general have signed a letter telling Costco to drop its DEI policies and follow the path other large companies have like Walmart, Target and McDonald’s. Those companies and others recently abandoned DEI for merit-based policies.

Here’s more. (READ)

BREAKING: 19 Attorneys General just sent a letter to Costco warning that DEI policies are illegal when they discriminate based on race.



The 19 state AG’s also demand that Costco communicates if they’ll drop DEI within 30 days or explain why they’re keeping DEI.



We will win. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CFJH3INVDf — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 28, 2025

Despite some pockets of resistance, it really feels like America has turned a corner and is embracing equality and kicking equity to the curb. Commenters can feel it.

This is America becoming America again!! Feeling proud to be an American 🇺🇸 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 28, 2025

The silent majority isn’t silent anymore and we’re going on offense. 🔥🔥 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 28, 2025

It's almost like America on steroids!🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸 — MAGAttendant (@Aliya246707) January 28, 2025

Race-hustler Al Sharpton recently made himself the face of Costco’s racist policies. We covered that event here. He’s not going to like it if Costco starts treating employees equally.

Rev. Al Sharpton’s head exploding in 3… 2… 1…🤯 — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) January 28, 2025

Discrimination must end. I can’t believe the @costco is embracing DEI and listening to a race-hustler like Al Sharpton. Thank you @Okla_OAG for standing up for what’s right. — Stephen Stencel 🇺🇸 (@no2pencel) January 28, 2025

i would love to see their explanation for keeping it tho... solid content for us 😂 — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) January 28, 2025

They are keeping DEI so Al Sharpton will continue shopping there. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) January 28, 2025

They can have him!

It’s pretty disheartening a company can be so brazen in supporting overtly discriminatory policies. But, it looks like court may be the only place they will see the light.

This is what needs to happen. It's illegal to discriminate on the basis of race. It's crazy they've gotten away with it for so long. It's still happening at a couple of the airlines. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 28, 2025

Race base programs are unconstitutional. — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) January 28, 2025

It shouldn’t be that hard to understand—



Discrimination due to race or color is absolutely wrong.



Merit should always be the standard. — Chip Franks ❤️👍 (@ChipFranks) January 28, 2025

If they don’t comply, then they need to explain why they’re discriminating based on race — genius 👏🏽 — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) January 28, 2025

We’re looking forward to Costco defending its DEI policies to these attorneys general. It’ll be a word salad worthy of their produce section.