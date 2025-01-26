Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI Policies

MSNBC host and notorious race-grifter, Al Sharpton, is standing up for corporate racism - surprise! He’s supporting a buy-cott (that’s the opposite of boycott) for bulk-shopping giant, Costco. Sharpton really appreciates Costco’s discriminatory DEI company policies that place race, gender and other identity factors over merit.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

NEW: Rev. Al Sharpton calls for boycott of companies who don’t support DEI during a press conference outside of Costco.



Sharpton called for a “buy in” at companies like Costco who do support DEI.



“For Donald Trump to be able to cancel a commitment they made is an outright front… pic.twitter.com/aIeOTMHVzw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2025

Holding a press conference outside of a Costco, Sharpton has truly fallen off 😂 — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 26, 2025

Whether Costco likes it or not, they now have bonafide racist as their company spokesperson. Congrats, Costco! Racism tends to attract more racism, so this ugly marriage was bound to happen. Commenters are laughing the company is getting exactly what they deserve.

Sharpton got the old school race grift thirst — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) January 26, 2025

Looks like Al is getting back to his roots and is trying to start more riots, Collin. I just renewed my Sam’s Club membership. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 26, 2025

Al Sharpton is a racist. That’s why he’s supporting DEI. Anyone who still listens to Sharpton is also a racist. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 26, 2025

So I guess @Costco is happy to have this grifter and divider as their spokesman? Good to know where they stand. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) January 26, 2025

Of course, despite Sharpton’s intentions to praise Costco, he’s only bringing new awareness to the company's hateful practices and its unwillingness to drop them. Thanks, Al!

Thank you, Al. Currently reevaluating my patronage to Costco. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 26, 2025

Wife and I are allowing our Costco membership to expire after 25 years. Kids long gone, we recently moved far from the nearest store, and no desire to give any more of our money to Woke Warehouse. — The Stoic Craftsman (@StoicCraftsman) January 26, 2025

I’m boycotting Costco until they fix their racist DEI policies. Merit should be the only criteria that matters, not diversity quotas. — Dyl (@liltestmoretren) January 26, 2025

Goodbye @Costco if you support DEI you discriminate against those who are not DEI and you also discriminate against the millions of employees who voted MAGA/MAHA — RealLife (@Peartrees401) January 26, 2025

Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call for Costco. Many other companies are dropping DEI policies since President Donald Trump was elected, but there are a few holdouts.

@Costco will deeply regret this if they don’t make an about face on this very soon. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 26, 2025

They won’t. They’re doubling down. — Margo (@MargoinWNC) January 26, 2025

Companies that STILL support DEI... pic.twitter.com/2KkQK22cFS — JereMemez (@Jere_Memez) January 26, 2025

Good luck, Al. They are dropping like flies. pic.twitter.com/Vo8ro1qp3o — Nate Wiggy (@nwiegner) January 26, 2025

Costco is about to lose a lot of customers — Aurora 🇺🇲 (@FloreFlos) January 26, 2025

Will this make Costco see the light? Probably not. But, it is costing them customers. Thankfully, we have choices and can choose to do business with companies that support our values and don’t openly discriminate on us based on innate characteristics. Plus, who wants to run into Al Sharpton and his cadre of racists when shopping for groceries? We don’t.