Race-Baiting Grifter Al Sharpton Becomes the Spokesperson for Costco’s Discriminatory DEI Policies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on January 26, 2025
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

MSNBC host and notorious race-grifter, Al Sharpton, is standing up for corporate racism - surprise! He’s supporting a buy-cott (that’s the opposite of boycott) for bulk-shopping giant, Costco. Sharpton really appreciates Costco’s discriminatory DEI company policies that place race, gender and other identity factors over merit. 

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Whether Costco likes it or not, they now have bonafide racist as their company spokesperson. Congrats, Costco! Racism tends to attract more racism, so this ugly marriage was bound to happen. Commenters are laughing the company is getting exactly what they deserve.

Of course, despite Sharpton’s intentions to praise Costco, he’s only bringing new awareness to the company's hateful practices and its unwillingness to drop them. Thanks, Al!

Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call for Costco. Many other companies are dropping DEI policies since President Donald Trump was elected, but there are a few holdouts.

Will this make Costco see the light? Probably not. But, it is costing them customers. Thankfully, we have choices and can choose to do business with companies that support our values and don’t openly discriminate on us based on innate characteristics. Plus, who wants to run into Al Sharpton and his cadre of racists when shopping for groceries? We don’t.

Tags: AL SHARPTON BLACK PEOPLE BOYCOTT DEMOCRATS DIVERSITY INCLUSION

